Mission’s Tanya Krasuin pulls a cup off a skunk’s head. Her kind actions has netted her a PETA award.

B.C. woman nets PETA award for pulling Burger King cup off skunk’s head

Video of Mission’s Tanya Krasuin helping an animal in distress went viral

Mission’s Tanya Krasuin is going to receive an award from PETA – People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.

A Compassionate Action Award is on its way to Krasuin, who sprang into action on March 13 when she spotted a skunk whose head was stuck inside a plastic Burger King cup outside her home.

VIDEO: Mission woman frees skunk

Video footage shows her tugging at the cup until the skunk was able to pull free and run off to safety.

“People keep asking me if I was afraid of getting sprayed,” Krasuin said. “No! I did what I had to do to save an animal from suffocating. I think any person would do the same.”

“If Tanya Krasuin hadn’t intervened, this skunk could have easily experienced a miserable death by starvation, dehydration, or being hit by a car,” said PETA vice president Colleen O’Brien.

“PETA hopes this story will inspire everyone to come to the aid of animals in need and always crush cans and cups before throwing them in the trash.”

PETA has tips on its website for living in harmony with wildlife and disposing of trash properly, including by tightly sealing all garbage in chew-proof containers, rinsing out aluminum cans and dropping the pop-tops inside so that they can’t cut an animal’s tongue, crushing cans and cups, putting the tops back on bottles, and cutting open empty cardboard and plastic containers so that small animals can’t get their faces or heads trapped inside them.

Krasuin will receive a framed certificate, a box of vegan cookies, and copies of PETA’s posters reminding everyone to replace lids and crush all cans and containers, which she can put up in her community.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Retaining wall around popular Kelowna walkway chipping away with rising water
Next story
‘She just comforts us:’ Mother says baby named after Broncos player a gift

Just Posted

Kelowna pizza place opens 4th location in Upper Mission

Whose hungry for DunnEnzies’ pizza?

Canadian Wrestling Elite set for Kelowna visit

The CWE celebrates it’s 10 year anniversary tour April 11

Kelowna’s first zero waste grocery store has successful first day

Farm Bound Zero Waste opened its location in Kelowna April 1

Kelowna water rates set to rise

Another four per cent rate increase is expected the next year.

BC Wildfire: Two new fires sparked in Kamloops Fire Centre

Both fires are 0.01 hectares in size, with one northeast of Merritt and the other near Monte Lake

Cabinet members openly debate Jody Wilson-Raybould’s future in Liberal caucus

Ontario’s Liberal MPs are due to have a mid-day meeting to discuss the issue

Western Canada’s largest tulip fest opens with hyacinths and daffodils

Annual Chilliwack Tulip Festival draws in tens of thousands of visitors, keen to enjoy displays

Man killed in Vancouver’s third pedestrian collision this week

This is the fourth pedestrian death in Vancouver so far this year

B.C. woman nets PETA award for pulling Burger King cup off skunk’s head

Video of Mission’s Tanya Krasuin helping an animal in distress went viral

B.C. man proposes charter bus service fueled by french fry oil

The eco-friendly buses would connect Edmonton to Vancouver via Highway 3, if approved

Man arrested after suspicious fire prompts evacuation at Vancouver college

Vancouver police say the man in his 20s was eventually arrested by transit police in Surrey

Kids rescue elderly woman who fell, was left lying outside home for 10 hours

Children in Nanaimo respond to cries of injured elderly woman who’d spent the night in her doorway

African Children’s Choir touring the South Okanagan

Choir will perform in Penticton and Summerland

Wildfire breaks out northeast of Squamish

BC Wildfire says 3.5 hectare blaze isn’t at risk of damaging buildings

Most Read