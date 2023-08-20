Wildfire evacuees Warren Pullen, left, and veteran Rob Pullen sit outside their trailer in the parking lot at an evacuation centre, in Kelowna, B.C., Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Wildfire evacuees Warren Pullen, left, and veteran Rob Pullen sit outside their trailer in the parking lot at an evacuation centre, in Kelowna, B.C., Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

BC Wildfire Services, Central Okanagan Regional District provide Sunday update

All three wildfires in the Central Okanagan are now a Grouse Complex

UPDATE 10:15 a.m.

Weather is said to have worked in the favour of firefighters last night working on the Grouse Complex in the Central Okanagan.

Crews are hoping to see smoke lessen through the day to allow for more aerial support.

The heavy smoke is proving it difficult to get accurate measurements on the fires. The McDougall Creek fire continues to sit at 11,000 hectares.

West Kelowna Fire Cheif Jason Brolund said, “We finally feel like we’re moving forward.”

ORIGINAL 9:45 a.m.

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations team, along with BC Wildfire services and local fire departments will be providing an update about the current wildfire situation at 10 a.m. Sunday morning.

All three wildfires – McDougall Creek (West Kelowna), Walroy Lake (Kelowna), and Clarke Creek (Lake Country) are now a Grouse Complex. This is when three or more wildfires are in close proximity of each other. One incident commander is assigned as well as group air support and personnel are attacking all three fires at the same time in the same area.

Black Press Media has a reporter attending the press conference.

READ MORE: B.C. WILDFIRES: Non-essential travel to 6 Okanagan-area cities restricted

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsCity of West KelownaKelownaLake Countryvideo

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Lumby opens up for overnight camping for wildfire evacuees

Just Posted

The Village of Lumby, though not directly impacted by wildfires, will be assisting with helping evacuees. (Lumby website photo)
Lumby opens up for overnight camping for wildfire evacuees

RCMP on scene of fires in Okanagan. (RCMP)
RCMP from around B.C. mobilize in Okanagan amid wildfires

Power outage reported in Rutland. (Pixabay)
Power restored to Rutland in Kelowna

The Hatching Post in West Kelowna is serving free hot dogs to evacuees and frontline workers to help during wildfires. (@thehatchingpost/Instagram)
West Kelowna’s Hatching Post restaurant serving up hot dogs to help evacuees