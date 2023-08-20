BC Wildfire Services, Central Okanagan Regional District provide Sunday update

All three wildfires in the Central Okanagan are now a Grouse Complex

UPDATE 10:15 a.m.

Weather is said to have worked in the favour of firefighters last night working on the Grouse Complex in the Central Okanagan.

Crews are hoping to see smoke lessen through the day to allow for more aerial support.

The heavy smoke is proving it difficult to get accurate measurements on the fires. The McDougall Creek fire continues to sit at 11,000 hectares.

West Kelowna Fire Cheif Jason Brolund said, “We finally feel like we’re moving forward.”

ORIGINAL 9:45 a.m.

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations team, along with BC Wildfire services and local fire departments will be providing an update about the current wildfire situation at 10 a.m. Sunday morning.

All three wildfires – McDougall Creek (West Kelowna), Walroy Lake (Kelowna), and Clarke Creek (Lake Country) are now a Grouse Complex. This is when three or more wildfires are in close proximity of each other. One incident commander is assigned as well as group air support and personnel are attacking all three fires at the same time in the same area.

