BC Wildfire Service to send 267 firefighters to Alberta

Sufficient personnel, resources remain in B.C. to respond to any fire activity

BC Wildfire is coming to Alberta’s aid as it prepares to send 267 personnel to help with the firefighting efforts in High Level, Alta., on Wednesday.

The BC Wildfire Service said it recognizes the importance of sharing firefighting resources with Alberta, especially after it supplied supports to British Columbia over the past two wildfire seasons — the worst in the province’s history.

READ MORE: Two fires sparked in Kamloops

A total of 235 firefighters, consisting of 10 initial attack crews and 10 unit crews, three agency representatives, a 19-person incident management team and 14 supervisors will make the trip for a maximum of 19 days to assist where needed throughout the neighbouring province under increasing threat from wildfires.

Alberta will cover the costs associated with the BC Wildfire supports. The request came from the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre, which co-ordinates the sharing of firefighting resources between B.C. and other provinces.

READ MORE: South Okanagan firefighters first to go through BC Wildfire course

A sufficient number of staff and resources remain within B.C. to adequately respond to fires within the province. Out-of-province supports from BC Wildfire can be recalled at any time if necessary.

Previous story
Car crashes into semi-truck in West Kelowna
Next story
WildsafeBC comes to the Okanagan to reduce wildlife conflict

Just Posted

Former Kelowna hockey player dies after battle with ALS

Mitch Wilson was born in Kelowna and was 57 when he died

Toddler sustains serious injuries after falling from Rutland balcony

RCMP are investigating after a two-year-old boy fell from the balcony of an apartment on May 18

Witness says Kelowna man on trial for murder admitted to the killing

Steven Pirko is charged in the killing of Christopher Ausman in 2014

Bus pull returns to Kelowna with record 17 teams

Teams of eight people will pull a BC Transit bus for their community on May 25

Search for missing kayaker turned over to West Kelowna RCMP

A 71-year-old man’s kayak floated ashore on Friday

Killer of Calgary mother, daughter gets no parole for 50 years

A jury found Edward Downey guilty last year in the deaths of Sara Baillie, 34, and five-year-old Taliyah Marsman

Update: Plan to see more smoke from South Okanagan wildfire

Richter Creek wildfire, 12 kilometres west of Osoyoos, is an estimated 400 hectares

Raptors beat Bucks 120-102 to even series at 2-2

Lowry pours in 25 as Toronto moves within two games of NBA Finals

Body of missing snowmobiler recovered from Great Slave Lake

Police confirm the body is that of one of three missing snowmobilers

North Okanagan tests out two $10/day childcare sites

Katrine Conroy came to Vernon to tour universal child care prototype sites, including the one at Maven Lane

Okanagan medical cannabis shop shutting doors

Herb’s Health Centre has been operating without a city business licence for nearly a year

Bucking bulls return to Okanagan raceway Sunday

Bull Riders Canada returns to the South Okanagan with some of the top riders in Canada

Okanagan city to give out fines for sitting on sidewalk

Residents of Penticton will soon be fined for sitting or laying on sidewalks

Cost jumps 35% for Trans-Canada Highway widening in B.C.

Revelstoke-area stretch first awarded under new union deal

Most Read