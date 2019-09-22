Image shows smoke from the wildfire at Philpott Road in 2017. (Photo - Contributed)

BC Wildfire Service to burn ten piles in Joe Rich

The service will begin the burning in late September and conclude by December of 2019

The BC Wildfire Service plans to conduct a major burning in the area of Joe Rich, west of Philpott Road.

The service will burn ten piles and are scheduled to start on Monday, Sept. 30, concluding by December of 2019.

The agency says the burning will proceed only if fire behavior conditions are suitable. The exact timing of the burns will depend on weather, site conditions, venting and timing of snow.

READ MORE: Motorcycle involved in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 97 in Kelowna

Staff from the BC Wildfire Service will carefully prepare, control and monitor the fire at all times to ensure public safety.

Smoke may be visible by nearby communities and are being ignited as part of the rehabilitation process of the Philpott Road Wildfire, which burnt 465 hectares in August 2017.

The service says the goal of rehabilitation is to reduce the threat of erosion, re-establishing vegetation and to reduce future wildfire risk.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
PHOTOS: Steller sea lion with plastic around neck rescued on Vancouver Island
Next story
Internet speed testing implemented in the CSRD

Just Posted

BC Wildfire Service to burn ten piles in Joe Rich

The service will begin the burning in late September and conclude by December of 2019

Motorcycle involved in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 97 in Kelowna

A man is being treated for injuries after he crashed his bike in an accident at Dilworth Drive intersection on Highway 97

West Kelowna’s stuggles continue as Warriors drop game in Merritt

The Warriors gave up a 2-0 lead to lose 4-2 Friday night

Kelowna Chiefs win in epic overtime battle in emotional memorial night to late owner

The Chiefs hounoured Grant Sheridan with a win in the team’s home-opener

West Kelowna won’t get an urgent care centre says health minister

Adrian Dix says other options are being considered to improve health services on Westside

VIDEO: A moment to remember during the World Lacrosse Men’s Indoor Championship in B.C.

Diego Hernandez Valenzuela’s team lost, but he felt like a winner Saturday

Internet speed testing implemented in the CSRD

Test results will be tracked to find areas where improvement is needed.

Former South Okanagan resident found dead in Alberta

Candace Deleeuw was reported missing Sept. 16

PHOTOS: Steller sea lion with plastic around neck rescued on Vancouver Island

Rescue staff determined the plastic band cut the protected animal’s neck approximately two inches

B.C. VIEWS: School officials join fact-free ‘climate strike’

Students, public get distorted picture of greenhouse gases

Latimer surveyed much of Summerland

Civil engineer was also responsible of community’s irrigation system

Handgun crackdown, health spending and transit plans latest campaign promises

Friday was the end of a busy week on the campaign trail

B.C. woman photographs massive ant swarm on Abbotsford driveway

She asked what the ants were doing? The answer: war

Father of B.C. boy on life support after hit-and-run calls for tougher impairment laws

‘The law has got to be changed’ said Tony Brown

Most Read