Helicopters and air tankers are on scene

Smoke seen from hills of South East Kelowna. (Image/ Terry Lust)

A wildfire sparked in the hills above Peachland, Wednesday afternoon.

Smoke could been seen from across Okanagan Lake in the South East Kelowna area about 5 p.m.

BC Wildfire is responding to the blaze with helicopters, air tankers and a ground crew.

According to those in the Peachland area a helicopter is already on scene.

It’s unclear how the fire started or how big it is.

More to come.

B.C. Wildfires 2022bcwildfireBreaking NewsOkanagan