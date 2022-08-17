BC Wildfire reports new person-caused wildfire in North Shuswap

Fire estimated at 0.6 hectares north of Anglemont off Shuswap Lake

The BC Wildfire map on the morning of Aug. 17, 2022 shows a new wildfire, listed as person-caused, about 15 kilometres north of Anglemont off Shuswap Lake. (BC Wildfire map)

BC Wildfire reported a new person-caused fire in the North Shuswap overnight.

According to the BC Wildfire map, the fire is approximately 15 kilometres north of Anglemont on the Seymour Arm of Shuswap Lake. It started late Tuesday, Aug. 16 and is listed as person-caused.

As of Wednesday at 7 a.m., it was estimated to be 0.6 hectares or 1.5 acres.

More information to come.

The Environment Canada forecast for the Shuswap on Aug. 17 and 18 predicts a high of 35C both days with respective lows of 15C and 17C overnight.

Read more: ‘People prowling’: Chase RCMP warn public after recent thefts

Read more: Beached baby porpoise rescued from tidal pool on Vancouver Island

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2022ShuswapShuswap Lake