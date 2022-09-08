BC Wildfire crews looking to gain access to Glenrosa blaze

The blaze started Wednesday afternoon (Sept. 8) because of lightning

The Jack Creek wildfire in West Kelowna is still sitting at an estimated 4.5 hectares as of Thursday morning (Sept. 8).

It’s recent growth happened Wednesday afternoon and evening, but not throughout the night and early morning, according to BC Wildfire Services.

On Wednesday night, 17 properties along Maxwell Road were issued evacuation alerts as a precaution.

BC Wildfire Services will have 19 crew members on the ground looking to access and battle the blaze Thursday morning. Air tankers will also be used to help the ground crews gain access to the fire.

The blaze was caused by lightning.

There are currently 187 active wildfires across the province.

