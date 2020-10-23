BC Wildfire burns debris in Joe Rich

The burns are being conducted to help rehabilitate areas affected by firefighting in 2017

Firefighters off of Hwy 33 put out smouldering patches of the Joe Rich wildfire east of Kelowna in 2017 - Credit: Capital News, file photo.

Smoke may be visible rising above the Joe Rich area on Monday, Oct. 26.

The BC Wildfire Service is planning to burn about 10 piles of wood debris on top of the ridge west of the Philpott Forest Service Road.

The burns will proceed only if conditions are suitable and will allow for quick smoke dissipation.

BC Wildfire staff will be on site controlling and monitoring these burns, as the continue until December.

According to BC Wildfire, the burns are being conducted to help rehabilitate areas affected by firefighting operations related to the Philpott Road wildfire, which burned 465 hectares in August 2017.

“Removing these piles of debris will help reduce wildfire threats in this area in the future. The rehabilitation goals include re-establishing vegetation and reducing the threat of erosion in affected areas,” read a release.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, please call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone.

