BC wildfire actioning small fire southwest of Hedley

BC Wildfire is currently actioning a small spot fire about 10 kilometres southwest of Hedley.

A BC Wildfire information officer said three firefighters and a helicopter are currently fighting the fire being called the Whistle Creek fire. At the time of this posting the fire was less than a hectare in size.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Related: About 250 BC wildfire members to setup camp in Keremeos

