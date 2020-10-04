BC VOTES 2020: The Central Okanagan has three ridings. Which one are you voting in?

Which electoral district are you meant to cast your vote in?

The Central Okanagan contains three provincial electoral districts: Kelowna West, Kelowna-Mission and Kelowna-Lake Country.

The borders of those ridings are often forgotten between elections and often confusing — especially as Kelowna-Lake Country shares a name with a federal riding, but very different dividing lines.

As the election date of Oct. 24 nears, and many ballots are set to be cast by mail, it’s important to know exactly where you’re voting.

You can view a map of all B.C. electoral districts and find out which one you reside in at maps.gov.bc.ca/ess/hm/bcede.

A short description of which neighbourhoods each riding contains is outlined below:

Kelowna West

Map of the Kelowna West riding. (Elections BC)

The Kelowna West district is expansive, containing all of West Kelowna, from Westbank to Rose Valley, and several communities along Westside Road all the way past Killiney Beach.

The riding also contains much of Kelowna’s downtown core and some of the Glenmore area.

Kelowna-Mission

Map of the Kelowna-Mission riding. (Elections BC)

Kelowna-Mission contains the Mission, Pandosy, as well as southeast Kelowna and Rutland south of Highway 33.

The riding borders the southern boundary of the Kelowna West before moving along Harvey Avenue where it borders Kelowna-Lake Country between Spall Road and Highway 33. The boundary continues to follow Highway 33 eastward well past Kelowna’s city limits.

Kelowna-Lake Country

Map of the provincial Kelowna-Lake Country riding. (Elections BC)

Kelowna-Lake Country contains most of Rutland, Ellison and the northern portion of Glenmore, as well as Winfield, Oyama and other small communities along Highway 97.

The riding shares a boundary with Vernon-Monashee just north of Oyama near Crystal Waters Road.

