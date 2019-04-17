BC Transit bus (Dave Eagles/Kamloops This Week)

BC Transit ordered to pay blind woman $11K after driver fails to call out stops

Helen McFadyen filed a complaint with the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal following a pair of incidents

  • Apr. 17, 2019 10:30 a.m.
  • News

–– Kamloops This Week

BC Transit has agreed to pay more than $11,000 to a legally blind woman who was mistreated by Kamloops bus drivers.

Helen McFadyen filed a complaint with the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal following a pair of incidents — one in late 2017 and the other in early 2018.

On both occasions, McFadyen said she was a passenger on a Kamloops transit bus.

She said on one occasion, her driver failed to call out stops, as required by BC Transit policy, and on another occasion the driver announced stops in a “disrespectful” manner.

BC Transit acknowledged McFadyen’s complaints and apologized to her. The transit provider also agreed to pay McFadyen $10,000 “for injury to dignity, feelings and self respect,” as well as $1,500 for expenses.

McFadyen has since moved to Victoria from Kamloops.

Tim Petruk, Kamloops This Week

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Feds acting like ‘Big Brother’ on carbon price law, court told
Next story
60% of British Columbians favour cannabis testing at work: poll

Just Posted

Police search for erratic Kelowna driver who hit side of children’s bus

The Kelowna RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a driver

Multiple vehicles stolen over last week in Lake Country

Vehicles have been stolen in The Lakes, and on Sherman Drive

Lake Country micro-garden approved to wineries with fresh vegetables

A variance came forward to council on Tuesday to allow for a garden

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Get outside, it’s going to get warm today

Environment Canada is forecasting a mixed bag of conditions

Notice on title dismissed for Lake Country hardware store

Staff recommended a notice on title recommendation for Ace Hardware be dismissed

VIDEO: Human-caused wildfire breaks out near Revelstoke

Blaze was five hectares in size

Concert to benefit Critteraid

Steve Rodgers will perform in Summerland on April 20

B.C.’s ‘Captain Maniac’ has seen close to 1,000 concerts since 1964, starting with The Beatles

Longtime drummer Colin Hartridge still gets his kicks hosting an internet radio show

Friend of alleged gunman in ‘absolute shock’ after four killed in Penticton

David Folstad, neighbour of alleged shooter John Brittain, said he’s a person you’d get to house sit

60% of British Columbians favour cannabis testing at work: poll

New survey also suggests most people satisfied with 19 being the legal age to buy, sell or consume

Friend of man accused of killing four people in Penticton in ‘absolute shock’

David Folstad, neighbour of alleged shooter John Brittain, said he’s a person you’d get to house sit

BC Transit ordered to pay blind woman $11K after driver fails to call out stops

Helen McFadyen filed a complaint with the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal following a pair of incidents

Five reasons to update your hearing aids

May is Better Speech and Hearing Month

Armstrong arson case pre-trial cancelled

Pre-trial is now scheduled for November 26 and the trial is set for January 6, 2020.

Most Read