BC SPCA seeks help for 36 neglected mini-horses, 17 other farm animals

Complaints of animal neglect led BC SPCA constables to a property in the B.C. Interior to remove 36 mini-horses, six cattle, five llamas, four goats and two emus.

Now, the non-profit is looking for help to care for the 53 animals rescued earlier this month.

Of the 36 mini-horses rescued, 20 of them are pregnant.

Leiki Salumets, manager of equine and farm animal care for the BC SPCA explained that temporary foster homes have been found for the animals.

However, there are rising costs due to the ongoing recovery.

“The world is going through unprecedented times, but unfortunately animal cruelty has not stopped,” said Salumets. “If people are able to help, we urgently need ongoing financial support for these and other neglected and abused animals in our care.”

Salumets said the horses, who range in age from one to over 20 years old, were badly matted and caked in mud and were suffering from malnourishment. Many had limb and hoof issues, eye problems, dental issues and hair loss due to lice. So far, the horses have been dewormed, vaccinated, deloused, groomed, and had dental exams and farrier work done.

“We will also be looking for permanent homes for these animals – more information is available on our adoption site at spca.bc.ca/adopt,” said Salumets.

