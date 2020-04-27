The donated food collected at SPCA branches will be transferred to the Animal Food Bank for direct distribution to pet guardians in need of assistance. (Contributed)

BC SPCA partners with Animal Food Bank to expand Okanagan pet services

Those who can are encouraged to drop off supplies at your local SPCA location

BC SPCA branches in Kelowna, Vernon, Shuswap and Penticton are partnering with the Kelowna-based Animal Food Bank to support Okanagan pet owners in need of food and supplies during the pandemic.

“This is a challenging time for many people and we recognize that as budgets get tighter it may be harder to find money for pet food,” said Sean Hogan, manager of the BC SPCA in Kelowna.

“We are thrilled to partner with Nicole Wilks and the team at the Animal Food Bank. It takes so many hands and hearts to come together for vulnerable animals and their families.”

The SPCA encourages those who can help to drop off unopened dry and canned pet food as well as cat litter to one of the following locations:

BC SPCA Kelowna: 3785 Casorso Rd., Kelowna, 250.861.7722;

BC SPCA South Okanagan/Similkameen: 2200 Dartmouth Rd., Penticton, 250.493.0136;

BC SPCA Vernon & District: 4800 Haney Rd., Vernon, 250.549.7297;

BC SPCA Shuswap: 5850 Auto Rd., Salmon Arm, 250.832.7376.

For more information about donations call the BC SPCA Call Centre at 1.855.622.7722.

READ MORE: Kelowna’s Orchard Park Mall has no definitive date to reopen

The donated food collected at SPCA branches will be transferred to the Animal Food Bank for direct distribution to pet guardians in need of assistance. To access pet food donations, pet owners are asked to fill in the online Animal Food Bank website form at animalfoodbank.ca/request-for-help-contact-form. Food is also available by contacting your local SPCA branch.

“During these uncertain times it’s more important than ever to keep families and their pets together,” said Hogan.

“With more individuals impacted by illness, job loss and other challenges, the BC SPCA and the Animal Food Bank are committed to making life easier for animals and their guardians.”

READ MORE: Kelowna residents line McCurdy Road to show support for family grieving death of young boy

