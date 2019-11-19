BC SPCA Kelowna holiday bake sale kicks off Nov. 7

Event will help to raise money for stray and neglected animals

If you’re a cookie or cake enthusiast, you might want to stop by the BC SPCA Kelowna Branch on Saturday, Dec. 7, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The branch has announced that their annual Holiday Bake Sale will be taking place to help raise donations for stray and neglected animals.

SPCA Kelowna branch manager Sean Hogan said the bake sale is a win-win for those with a sweet tooth and for those who love animals.

“It’s such a sweet event,” said Hogan.

“We’ve been doing this fundraiser yearly because it’s so popular for the folks who don’t have time to bake but want to buy donated baked goods and help the animals out at the same time.”

As part of the event, attendees will also be able to pick up a pet-friendly gift basket for that special animal in their life.

Last year’s event was an outstanding success. In total, $3,400 was raised to help support the branch.

For more information on the Kelowna BC SPCA, you can visit their website.

