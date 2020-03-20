BC SPCA Kelowna asking for help through adoption, donation

Adoptions are by appointment only to keep community safe

They may not be top of mind right now, but animals in shelters are still affected by the current outbreak the world is facing.

BC SPCA Kelowna’s branch manager Sean Hogan said they’ve been receiving many questions about how the community can help, and he said the best way right now is to consider adoption.

“One of the best ways you can help us out is by adopting some of the animals we currently have with us. It might be a good time to do that now if you happen to be at home self-isolating,” he said.

Hogan said all adoptions at the branch are now at 50 per cent off.

He added that for safety reasons, those interested in adopting can do so by appointment. Hogan also said the branch will continue accepting emergency surrenders, but those must be arranged by appointment as well.

“Please make sure to make an appointment before you show up. All our doors are locked and we’re currently under restricted access only.”

“We’re also encouraging people to make donations online. We are a charity and right now, funds are actually drying up,” he said.

“We need to make sure that we have funds coming in so we can help the animals in urgent need.”

For more information on who is available to adopt and for donations, visit their website.

