RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media) (Black Press Media photo)

BC RCMP notify IIO BC of incident involving police dog in Kelowna

A suspect and a police dog were taken to receive medical treatment after an incident on Aug. 1.

A man was taken to hospital after he tried to evade police and was subsequently bitten a police dog in Kelowna on Saturday.

On Aug. 1., shortly after 10 p.m., an officer in a marked police car was flagged down by a victim who reported someone had just stolen his E-bike (battery-assisted mountain bike) in Kelowna.

In an attempt to evade police, the suspect rode to a well-known pedestrian bike trail known as the ‘Okanagan Rail Trail’.

A Police Dog Service (PDS) officer was deployed to the area of the Rail Trail to conduct containment with his police dog, and saw the suspect riding an E-Bike towards him.

Efforts were made to stop the suspect and ultimately a collision occurred with the police dog. Then a struggle ensued between the PDS officer and the suspect. The suspect was ultimately taken into custody with the assistance of the police dog and additional officers.

Emergency Health Services (EHS) was immediately called and took the suspect to the Kelowna General Hospital for serious injuries related to the contact (bite) by the police dog.

The police dog was also taken to the vet for medical assessment and has minor injuries.

The IIO BC is now investigating to determine whether police actions or inactions are linked to the man’s injury. As the matter is now under investigation by the IIO BC, no further information will be released by police.

Please note that all aspects and circumstances of this incident will be the subject of independent investigation and verification by the IIO BC. For more information about the IIO BC and media updates, you can visit their website at www.iiobc.ca

