(Norm Letnick)

BC Liberals’ Norm Letnick keeps Kelowna-Lake Country seat

Letnick acknowledged there could still be changes when mail-in ballots are counted

The BC Liberals are keeping the Kelowna-Lake Country riding, with Norm Letnick having been re-elected.

Letnick won 1,368 out of 2,542 counted votes (53.82 per cent) with 36 of 117 polls reporting.

Justin Kulik of the NDP won 660 votes (25.96 per cent). John Janmaat of the Green party won 419 votes (16.48 per cent). Kyle Geronazzo of the Libertarian party won 72 votes (2.83 per cent). Silverado Socrates, an Independent, won 23 votes (0.90 per cent).

As of 10:20 p.m.,

Speaking from his home on Sunday night, Oct. 24, Letnick said it felt great to be declared the winner in the riding. As for representing his constituents’ interests in Victoria in an NDP-led government, he said he’s not ready to make that call quite yet.

“I look forward to the final mail-in ballots to be counted in about two and a half weeks. Until that happens, I’m not conceding that anyone’s won government. Things can change. This is British Columbia, after all, so we’ll take that little victory here and celebrate and keep our fingers crossed that something will change between now and two and a half weeks from now,” he said.

As of Oct. 23, 10,194 vote-by-mail packages had been issued to registered voters in the riding. There are a total of 46,477 registered voters in Kelowna-Lake Country.

Provincewide, 724,279 mail-in ballots have been sent out, and there are 3,485,858 registered voters.

Mail-in ballots will be counted by hand, starting in 13 days.

READ: B.C. Votes 2020: BC Liberal Norm Letnick re-elected in Lake Country

