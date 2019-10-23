BC Housing finds homes for remaining Airport Inn residents

BC Housing has found housing options for remaining residents if they want it

Lake Country’s Airport Inn is getting closer to finally shutting its doors after BC Housing found alternative housing arrangements for the remaining residents of the building.

“As far as the District of Lake Country goes we are continuing to implement the remedial actions,” said Ruth Sulentich, communications and public engagement specialist for the District of Lake Country.

“If you were to go to the site you would see signage as well as the contractor boarding up the windows as residents vacate the building, as well as fencing being put up around the premises.”

READ MORE: Airport Inn residents begin to vacate with help from district

On Tuesday, Oct. 1 council decided to uphold its remedial action, giving the tenants until Oct. 7 to begin leaving the Airport Inn due to safety violations and the lack of an occupancy permit.

Since then, the district and BC Housing have been working to find housing for each tenant.

“It is based on need,” said Sulentich.

“Some of the community residents require more of an assisted living style, while others can do well in a basement suite or an apartment or whatever BC housing has available in their inventory. Each person’s needs are extremely different and unique and that’s the beauty of BC Housing. They are able to do an assessment with each of the residents to ensure that those support systems are in place.”

Sultentich estimates there are roughly ten people still living on-site from the original 30 when the order was given on Aug. 20.

Two units were also gutted by a suspicious fire on Oct. 18. Both units were in the main building closest to Highway 97 and were unoccupied by residents. Police continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

READ MORE: Police investigating suspicious fire at Airport Inn in Lake Country

@Niftymittens14
daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Aquilini companies deny negligence in U.S. vineyard fire that killed two kids
Next story
Girl power glows in Vernon STEM workshop

Just Posted

BC Housing finds homes for remaining Airport Inn residents

BC Housing has found housing options for remaining residents if they want it

UBCO Heat fall just short in final play at Hindson Cup

The 24-20 loss came to the Calgary Dinos last weekend

West Kelowna Warriors head south after weekend split

The Warriors look for sustained momentum in battle with Wenatchee Wild on Wednesday

Vehicle fire blocks southbound lanes of Coquihalla

The incident is reported to be between Merritt and Helmer Road

Pumpkins, more than just a jack-o-lantern: UBCO chef

The festive Halloween vegetables are great for side dishes, soups and breads

Girl power glows in Vernon STEM workshop

More than 100 students take part in STEM4Girls event

Limited parking drives concerns for North Okanagan housing project

Public hearing scheduled for CMHA low-income expansion project proposal

Penticton-bound plane forced to return to Vancouver

It’s the third flight in three weeks that has been unable to land at Penticton Regional Airport.

‘The West Wants Out’: Wexit rallies planned in Alberta as separatist momentum grows

Rallies scheduled in Edmonton, Calgary and Red Deer

VIDEO: Chill with polar bears through an Arctic live cam

Cam reopens just ahead of Polar Bear Week

Aquilini companies deny negligence in U.S. vineyard fire that killed two kids

Fire occurred at Red Mountain Vineyard, located in southeast Washington State

EDITORIAL: The wishes of the voters

While the results will not please everyone, this is, more or less, what Canadian voters have chosen

Surrey cop killer gets new parole conditions

Surrey RCMP Constable Roger Pierlet, 23, was shot dead on March 29, 1974

Former Kelowna Hells Angels associate could be deported, court rules

David Revell has lost his fight against deportation from Canada

Most Read