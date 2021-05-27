Meadowlark Motel is one of three motels on Skaha Lake Road that BC Housing has purchased for low income affordable housing in Penticton. (Google Maps)

Meadowlark Motel is one of three motels on Skaha Lake Road that BC Housing has purchased for low income affordable housing in Penticton. (Google Maps)

BC Housing converting four Penticton motels into low-income housing

Once redeveloped, there will be 103 affordable homes for people with low incomes

The province, through BC Housing, has purchased three motels in Penticton as part of a proposed redevelopment plan to bring 103 affordable homes for people with low incomes in the community.

“The purchase of these motels will help ensure existing affordable housing in Penticton is maintained and improved so people can continue to live affordably and thrive in the community,” said David Eby, B.C.’s Attorney General and the minister responsible for housing. “We will continue to explore new and creative avenues like this one to help tackle the housing crisis and meet the needs of renters and homeowners across B.C.”

The province invested approximately $7.9 million for the purchase of the three motels.

READ MORE: Eby warned after ‘dangerous precedent’ using parmountcy powers in Penticton shelter dispute

Over the long term, BC Housing plans to apply for rezoning to redevelop the three motels and one provincially owned site into newer affordable housing for people with low incomes. The details of these projects will be determined through consultation with the community.

The properties are:

* Meadow Lark Motel at 2730 Skaha Lake Rd.;

* Sun Valley Motel at 2784 Skaha Lake Rd.;

* Mayfair Motel at 2824 Skaha Lake Rd.; and

* Skaha Sunrise Apartments at 2872 Skaha Lake Rd. and 179 Green Ave. W.

The three motels are being used as below-market short-term rentals. BC Housing will take over all 57 tenancy rental agreements at the motels and will make some minor improvements to the buildings, preserving much-needed affordable housing units in Penticton. Current residents will not be affected by the renovations.

BC Housing already owns Skaha Sunrise Apartments, with 46 low-income rental housing units in four buildings. The buildings have been identified as a candidate for redevelopment due to their age and condition.

The current homes and the proposed redevelopment will be used to provide affordable housing for people with low incomes in the community.

Penticton city council has been in an ongoing feud with Eby, the minister responsible for BC Housing on his decision to override them using provincial powers to keep the Victory Church homeless shelter open.

Mayor John Vassilaki has long been saying that Penticton needs affordable housing for families and seniors. As well, council has said that the city has done more for the homeless than any other municipality in the Interior.

At the last meeting, city council approved new guidelines where homeless shelters and supportive housing should and shouldn’t go.

READ MORE: Compass Court main shelter for Penticton in new guidelines

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. veterinarians facing intense pressure from pandemic pet boom

Just Posted

Shane Koyzcan will address the Class of 2021 from UBC Okanagan. (Facebook)
UBC Okanagan graduation goes virtual for second year

This year’s keynote address will be given by Penticton poet Shane Koyczan

Local Losers is set to open June 1, 2021, providing young artists a safe space to create and purchase supplies in downtown Vernon. (Contributed)
Youth-centric art studio coming to Vernon’s downtown

Local Losers opens doors in former tattoo shop June 1

Opera Kelowna is serenading seniors from the sidewalk. Pictured: Jascinthe Laflamme. (Twila Amato/Black Press Media)
Opera Kelowna to continue Sidewalk Serenades series

The goal is to bring music to the people in a safe way

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: You can sneeze faster than a cheetah can run

Your morning start for Thursday, May 27, 2021

GoByBike Week runs between May 31 and June 6, 2021. (City of Vernon)
Vernon gears up for GoByBike Week

Prepare to harness the power of the pedal next week

A kitten rescued this week from a feral colony in Midway looks at The Gazette Wednesday, May 26. The kittens will soon be up for adoption at the SPCA in Penticton. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
BC SPCA concerned about feral cat colonies across West Kootenays

The SPCA recently partnered with Grand Forks’ cat shelter to rescue a feral colony in Midway

Meadowlark Motel is one of three motels on Skaha Lake Road that BC Housing has purchased for low income affordable housing in Penticton. (Google Maps)
BC Housing converting four Penticton motels into low-income housing

Once redeveloped, there will be 103 affordable homes for people with low incomes

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

RCMP logo
Woman ‘screaming for her life’ after being pulled into a vehicle in Oliver

Police caught up with the vehicle near Penticton and charged the man with assault and drunk driving

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Local veterinary clinics are feeling the pressure brought on by a pandemic-related pet boom, causing a backlog of clients and staff to feel burnt-out. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman File)
B.C. veterinarians facing intense pressure from pandemic pet boom

One Cranbrook clinic gets an average of 500 calls per day

Jodi Higgs (right) holds a vial of naloxone and Christine Christensen holds a kit in the parking lot of the Pacific Community Resources Society in Chilliwack on Thursday, May 20, 2021. The society is offering a number of upcoming events, workshops and videos to help educate friends and family members who have loved ones that are drug users. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Educating family, friends key to helping ‘hidden’ population of substance users

Naloxone training one of many ways to help folks closest to unseen population of opioid users

Halle Krawczyk stands with some of her nurses in Boston on the last morning of her treatment in April 2021. (Photo contributed)
Krawzyck family returns to Salmon Arm after daughter’s surgeries for rare bone cancer

The hope is for normalcy, rest after so many months of medical care in the U.S.

Six of eleven concrete and steel girders for the new Salmon River Bridge were placed on Wednesday, May 26. 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
VIDEO: Six 70,000-lb. girders set in place for future Highway 1 Salmon River Bridge

Bridge construction part of ongoing Salmon Arm West project

Most Read