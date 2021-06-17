BC Green Party leader and Cowichan Valley MLA Sonia Furstenau introduced a petition to the provincial legislature on Thursday calling for the end of old-growth logging in the province. (File photo)

BC Green Party leader and Cowichan Valley MLA Sonia Furstenau introduced a petition to the provincial legislature on Thursday calling for the end of old-growth logging in the province. (File photo)

BC Green leader Furstenau introduces old-growth logging petition

Party calls for the end of old-growth logging as protests in Fairy Creek continue

B.C. Green Party leader and Cowichan Valley MLA Sonia Furstenau introduced a petition to the legislature on Thursday calling for the end of old-growth logging in the province.

The online petition had the signatures of 30,151 British Columbians when she brought it forward, and the number continued to climb on Thursday afternoon. The petition was launched on April 7, 2021 as part of the party’s old-growth advocacy campaign.

“The BC NDP owe it to the thousands of voters who signed their petitions, and the millions of British Columbians who care deeply about this issue, to step up and recognize the urgency of saving our ancient forests,” Furstenau said in a press release. “We are all waiting.”

The Greens noted that 12 years ago, John Horgan — the opposition leader at the time — and six other NDP MLAs introduced petitions to ban raw log exports. Since that time, 12 similar petitions have been introduced by NDP MLAs, including two since the party came to power in 2017.

“The B.C. NDP have been in power for four years now, yet the signatories on their petitions are still waiting for them to do something significant,” said Furstenau said in a press release. “Today I introduced a petition with 30,000 signatures from British Columbians to ask Premier Horgan to protect our remaining old growth and implement all the recommendations from the Old Growth Strategic Review Panel.

“Despite this government’s talk about protecting old growth, reports show that the rate of old-growth logging has actually increased under the B.C. NDP government. How many ancient forests have been lost forever since the premier first promised to protect them and had the power to do something about it?”

Beyond the thousands of British Columbians who had signed the petition, the Green Party had recorded the signatures of more than 8,000 people from outside B.C., respresenting 20 countries on five continents.

The introduction of the petition comes as protesters have been camped out in several areas of southwestern Vancouver Island to protest old-growth logging. The B.C Supreme Court granted an injunction banning protests and blockades over a large area. Police began enforcing the injunction on May 17, and had made 238 arrests as of Wednesday, June 16.

The Pacheedaht, Ditidaht and Huu-ay-aht First Nations of Vancouver Island have called for a two-year deferral of old-growth logging on their traditional territories, which the provincial government and Teal Jones have agreed to, but protesters have vowed to stay put until all old growth is permanently protected.

READ MORE: Arrests continue to mount at Fairy Creek as protesters complain about RCMP tactics

READ MORE: Behind the line at Fairy Creek: Inside B.C.’s old growth forest battleground

cowichan valleyFairy Creek watershedforestry

Previous story
Festivals Kelowna cancels Canada Day celebrations for second year in a row
Next story
Heffley Creek-area peacock hops logging trucks in search of love

Just Posted

Central Okanagan Public Schools is assisting with the distribution of a donation of $500 to every Grade 12 graduating student in the school district. (File photo)
Central Okanagan Grade 12 grads get $500 surprise

Anonymous donor gifts $500 to every Grade 12 student

The Kelowna school trustee by-election takes place Saturday, June 26, for the Central Okanagan School District. (Contributed
Meet the Kelowna trustee by-election candidates

Four candidates look to fill vacant seat on board of education

(City of Enderby photo)
Enderby council honours local volunteer ‘cornerstone’

Melvin Slater receives the Lifetime Civic Merit Award for his decades of work with service organizations

A vehicle was fully engulfed in flames before around 11:10 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (Kerry Hutter - contributed)
UPDATE: Kelowna man cuffed after carjacking in Vernon

Crime spree: Man robs couple at Coldstream lookout at gunpoint, sets a vehicle ablaze

A black bear walks across the street (UBCO/Contributed)
UBCO researchers look at solutions for bear habituation

A new study uses computer modelling to look at the best strategies to reduce human-bear conflict

Bear wanders Kelowna on June 15. (Michelle Wallace/Facebook)
Bear climbs fence, uses crosswalk in Kelowna

The bear was spotted on Baron Road Wednesday evening

Summerland’s Good Neighbour Bylaw will address unsightly properties as well as behaviour in public spaces, snow and ice removal and more. (Contributed)
Summerland’s Good Neighbour Bylaw to address unsightly properties

New bylaw replaces four existing bylaws

A Heffley Creek peacock caught not one - but two - lifts on a logging truck this month. (Photo submitted)
Heffley Creek-area peacock hops logging trucks in search of love

Peacock hitched two lifts in the past month

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The Calgary skyline is seen on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
2 deaths from COVID-19 Delta variant in Alberta, 1 patient was fully immunized

Kerry Williamson with Alberta Health Services says the patients likely acquired the virus in the hospital

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth and Attorney General David Eby attend opening of the first government-run B.C. Cannabis Store, Kamloops, Oct. 19, 2018. (B.C. government)
B.C. government to allow home cannabis delivery starting July 15

Added convenience expected to persuade buyers to ‘go legal’

Festivals Kelowna president Richard Groves and executive director Renata Mills wrap themselves in the flag during the announcement of preparations for the 2018 Canada Day festival. (Alistair Waters/Capital News)
Festivals Kelowna cancels Canada Day celebrations for second year in a row

The group cited logistic issues in their announcement

The first suspension bridge is the tallest in Canada, with a second suspension bridge just below it. The two are connected by a trail that’s just over 1 km. (Claire Palmer photo)
PHOTOS: The highest suspension bridges in Canada just opened in B.C.

The Skybridge in Golden allows visitors to take in views standing at 130 and 80 metres

Most Read