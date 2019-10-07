BC Ferries schedules 93 extra sailings for Thanksgiving long weekend

A majority of sailings go between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland

BC Ferries has scheduled 93 extra sailings in anticipation of the upcoming Thanksgiving long weekend between Oct. 10 and Oct. 15.

Seventy-four of the extra sailings are scheduled for the Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay route, including a 6:00 a.m. sailing for Oct. 11, 12, 15 and 15.

Thirteen extra sailings are set for the Horseshoe Bay and Departure Bay route, while another six are scheduled between Horseshoe Bay and Langdale.

ALSO READ: BC Ferries’ new alcohol trial under scrutiny

Some of the most popular sailing times on this weekend have historically been Thursday and Friday afternoon, and Saturday morning for traffic moving from the Tsawwassen and Horseshoe Bay terminals between Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast. The most popular day is anticipated to be the Thanksgiving Monday with traffic returning from the Departure Bay, Swartz Bay and Langdale terminals.

Thanksgiving weekend is also the busiest travel weekend of the year of walk-on passengers, meaning that at peak times foot passengers may experience a sailing wait.

ALSO READ: BC Ferries sets fiscal records– $12M net earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2020

BC Ferries advises that people make vehicle reservations in advance, and arrive 45 to 60 minutes early. Walk-on passengers also advised to arrive 45 minutes early.

Parking lots will also fill fast, so people are asked to rideshare or take public transit to the terminals if possible.

For more information, visit bcferries.com

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and Instagram

Previous story
North Vancouver music teacher facing child porn, sexual assault charges
Next story
Premier John Horgan regrets big ICBC rate hikes for young people

Just Posted

Pain BC launches free program for people living with chronic pain in Kelowna

The support and wellness groups will be held twice a month at the Kelowna library

Former Lake Country mayor Rolly Hein dies at 74

Rolly Hein served as mayor from 1999 to 2005

Former Lake Country mayor Rolly Hein dies at 74

Rolly Hein served as mayor from 1999 to 2005

Special weather statement in effect for interior B.C. mountain passes

Up to 10 centimetres of snow is expected to fall along high elevation roads

MADD hosts a candlelight vigil of hope and remembrance in Kelowna

The annual vigil took place at the Parkinsons Recreation Centre in Kelowna

Election 2019: Travis Ashley — Green Party candidate for Kelowna-Lake Country

Travis Ashley is running for the Green Party in Kelowna-Lake Country

North Vancouver music teacher facing child porn, sexual assault charges

Lamar Victor Alviar, 22, who lives in Vancouver, operates LA Music Studio in North Vancouver

Premier John Horgan regrets big ICBC rate hikes for young people

‘Glaring examples’ need for more work on insurance affordability

BC Ferries schedules 93 extra sailings for Thanksgiving long weekend

A majority of sailings go between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland

Okanagan firefighter caught having sex in hall should be terminated: city

Arbitration Board rules termination excessive, firefighter reinstated, but city considers further appeal

Andrew Weaver retiring, B.C. Green Party to have a new leader next fall

Canada’s first Green MLA will finish his term in 2021

Scheer, Trudeau trade barbs ahead of debate, amid Ontario education unrest

All six federal party leaders in Ottawa for national English-language debate

Tours will examine Anglican Cemetery in Summerland

Since 1908, pioneer families in community have been buried in cemetery

Okanagan pharmacy co-workers $500,000 richer

Pharmacy staff almost didn’t believe all the extra zeros

Most Read