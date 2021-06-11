A BC Ferries vessel passes Bowen Island while travelling on Howe Sound from Horseshoe Bay to Langdale. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

A BC Ferries vessel passes Bowen Island while travelling on Howe Sound from Horseshoe Bay to Langdale. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

BC Ferries anticipating ‘pent-up demand’ as travel restrictions lift

The ferry service is planning to include more sailings later in the summer season.

With the end of recreational travel restrictions coming throughout the province on June 15, BC Ferries has begun preparing for a greater volume of travellers.

“We look forward to welcoming recreational travellers back on board, in accordance with the end of the province’s travel restrictions order, when the time comes,” said BC Ferries manager of corporate communications Astrid Chang.

The ferry company is preparing staff to meet the “pent-up travel demand within B.C.,” Chang said. They are also anticipating the addition of more sailings further into the summer season – details of which are yet to be announced.

BC Ferries introduced cheaper and more efficient fare options in March. The saver fares – ranging from $49 to 73.70 with free pre-booked reservations – continued following the implementation of inter-provincial travel restrictions in late April to encourage economic recovery after the ban is lifted.

“When the province lifts essential travel orders, these fare options will provide our customers more value, flexibility and certainty,” said BC Ferries CEO Mark Collins. “They will also help spread traffic across the day, reducing sailing waits at popular times.” Routes between Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island make up about 60 per cent of daily traffic, said Collins.

During the first weekend of the province’s travel restriction order, BC Ferries reportedly turned away four to seven travellers on their six routes crossing regional zones. One passenger already on board the Spirit of Vancouver Island Ferry caused a commotion after being revealed to have flouted the travel order on April 3, resulting in the vessel’s return to Swartz Bay.

However, the majority of travel denials were “more a matter of a few people not being fully aware of the (travel restrictions),” said BC Ferries executive director Deborah Marshall. “There was no need to call the authorities.”

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

ALSO READ: BC Ferries crew rescues person overboard on sailing from Vancouver Island

ALSO READ: New BC ferry begins voyage across the Atlantic

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

bc ferry

Previous story
G-7 gathers to pledge 1B coronavirus vaccine shots for world
Next story
Summerland council cost over $136,000 in 2020

Just Posted

An injured bear is being sought in Lake Country with an arrow in its left shoulder. (Conservation Officer photo)
Injured bear with arrow in shoulder sought in Lake Country

Conservation Officers ask residents to be on the lookout for the animal

Vernon hockey product Andrew Ebbett has retired as a player and has moved into the front office of his former club team, SC Bern, in Bern, Switzerland, as he was named the club’s new general manager. (Hockey Canada Images)
Vernon hockey star moves into Swiss club front office

Olympian Andrew Ebbett named general manager of club team in Bern, Switzerland, where he starred for five years

A rendering of the Costco Wholesale and accompanying 24-pump gas bar along Baron, Leckie and Springfield roads in Kelowna. (Contributed)
Costco rocks: Big box store looks to ‘crush’ at new Kelowna location

Big rocks are proving too big for construction crews, prompting an ask to the city to use a mobile crusher

The Vernon Public Art Gallery’s Riot on the Roof returns Aug. 21, 2021. (Vernon Public Art Gallery photo)
Artists wanted for Vernon gallery’s parkade party

Riot on the Roof returns to the Neon Gardens for 13th year this August

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: The total weight of ants on Earth may have outweighed the total weight of people

Your morning start for Friday, June 11, 2021

t
How to tell if a call from ‘CRA’ is legitimate or a scam

Expert says it’s important to verify you really are dealing with the CRA before you give out any info

The Dexcom G6 (Dexcom) continuous glucose monitor will now be covered through BC Pharmacare.
B.C. government announces medical device coverage for people with diabetes

‘This is an amazing life- and sanity-saving device.’

Shemaine Sugarcane, the owner of the Okanagan Lake Serpent Mobile Barber Shop. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News) Sugarcane cuts customer Aaron Coombs’s hair. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
PHOTOS: Kelowna’s mobile barbershop, the Okanagan Lake Serpent

“I could set up anywhere like a food truck. The more I thought about it, the more I realized, what could go wrong?”

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Power line technicians are among the trades subject to compulsory certification in B.C. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. begins return to mandatory certification with 10 skilled trades

Mechanical, electrical and automotive first to make transition

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Salmon Arm police are investigating an overnight crime spree that occurred in Blind Bay overnight on June 9/10. (File photo)
Reported vehicle theft part of overnight crime spree in the Shuswap

RCMP believe suspects in stolen vehicle used bank cards taken from other vehicles

Renee Merrifield, BC Liberal Party MLA for Kelowna-Mission. (Contributed)
Kelowna-Mission MLA brings petition to B.C Legislature to nix mask mandate in schools

Renee Merrifield brought up the matter on behalf of an organization of 4,500 parents across B.C.

Fire consumed a condo development project under construction at 208th Street and 80th Avenue Monday night, April 19. Many spectators shared their images. (Daniel Gerstner/Instagram: @gerstner/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Creek impacted by ‘millions of litres’ of chlorinated water used to fight B.C. condo fire

Local watershed group concerned about harm to creek and wants better protocols in place

Most Read