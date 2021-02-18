BC Ambulance, FortisBC truck and car collide on Spall Road

BC Ambulance crashes into FortisBC truck. (Michael Rodriguez- Kelowna Capital News)
BC Ambulance crashes into FortisBC truck. (Michael Rodriguez- Kelowna Capital News)
BC Ambulance crashes into FortisBC truck. (Michael Rodriguez- Kelowna Capital News)

A BC Ambulance, a FortisBC truck and a small car collided at the intersection of Spall and Springfield Road, on Thursday.

The incident happened at about 2:30 p.m.

At the time of the crash a patient was being transported to hospital in the ambulance involved in the crash. An officer on scene said the patient was transferred to another BC Ambulance.

Traffic is slow going in the area while RCMP along with firefighters and another BC Ambulance are on scene.

A compactor fell off of the back of the FortisBC truck almost striking the small car involved in the crash.

The driver of the car claimed the machine wasn’t strapped to the truck well.

“If that would’ve come through my windshield, I’m a dead person,” said the woman.

The machine appears to be a vibratory plate compactor, that weighs approximately 1,000 pounds.

The ambulance had to be towed from the scene.

There are reports of crashes across Kelowna after snow started to fall about noon.

Environment Canada is expecting about 2 cm of snow this afternoon and another 2 cm overnight.

READ MORE: Kelowna Mountie found not guilty of sexual assault after Crown suggests acquittal

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

car crash

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
U.S. lawyer accused of smuggling guns across Osoyoos border goes to trial this fall
Next story
‘Touchdown confirmed!’: NASA rover lands on Mars to look for signs of ancient life

Just Posted

Pharmacist Diana Swiga fills a dead volume syringe with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine at a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site at the Bronx River Houses Community Center, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in the Bronx borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
17 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

The total number of cases in the region since the pandemic started is at 7,072

(File photo)
Truck in ditch on Highway 97 near Predator Ridge

Emergency crews have responded to multiple road incidents as the snow flies Thursday afternoon

Highway 33 at McCulloch, just south of the Big White turnoff. (DriveBC)
Highway 33 open to single-alternating lanes following vehicle incident

Next update expected at 4 p.m.

A member of the RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/FILE)
23-year-old faces multiple firearms trafficking charges: Kelowna RCMP

Keenan Ely has been released from custody on strict conditions, court appearance expected later

A Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officer administered naloxone, saving a man’s life Wednesday night, Feb. 17, 2021. (RCMP)
Vernon Mountie revives man suffering overdose

‘RCMP officers have administered naloxone 990 times since they began carrying it in 2016’: Supt. Shawna Baher

Deputy chief public health officer Dr. Howard Njoo responds to a question during a news conference, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
UPDATE: Data suggests Pfizer vaccine may be almost as good after 1 dose as 2

Pfizer to ship nearly three million doses over next six weeks, Moderna more than 1.4 million.

The Peace Tower is pictured on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, as lawmakers return to the House of Commons following the winter break. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Commons to debate Senate changes to assisted-dying bill as deadline looms

The House of Commons will debate on Tuesday

Texas: TWitter @zanexdaniel
Winter storm knocks out power for days, kills 9 in Texas

More than 4 million people at one point were enduring outages in subfreezing temperatures.

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Trail Times file photo)
Grand jury rejects charges against officer in Atlanta teen’s death

“A man was shot in his back as he was running away from law enforcement. He posed no threat”

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, leaves B.C. Supreme Court during a break from a hearing in Vancouver, Wednesday, January 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
U.S. election makes ‘moot’ argument to release Meng: attorney general

Meng is facing extradition to the United States on fraud charges

Lord Shaughnessy’s Summerland Development Company hired F.H. Latimer to survey our new town. Latimer, in the centre of this photograph, is working at the base of Giant’s Head Mountain. In 1901, Latimer produced a comprehensive study of a new water system for Shaughnessy, prior to the founding of Summerland. Historic photos and files from the Summerland Museum are now available online. (Photo courtesy of the Summerland Museum)
Summerland Museum provides historic resources online

More than 10,000 records will be available for public viewing

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s daily COVID-19 case count rises to 617 Thursday

Fraser Health, Northern Health regions see more infection

Most Read