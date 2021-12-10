Basement fire ignited in Penticton home

Fire scene at house on Okanagan Avenue in Penticton.
There is currently a basement fire in a house at 25 Okanagan Ave. in Penticton.

The fire department has responded to the scene and has entered the home, located near the KFC.

The fire appears to be under control.

RCMP and Emergency Health services are also on scene.

Smoke can be seen rising up through the roof.

Emergency services support may be needed for two individuals who escaped from the fire.

It is unclear if anyone else was inside the house when the fire started.

