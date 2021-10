Reports of flames seen from a roof of a house or a barn along L&A Road Thursday morning were a false alarm.

BX Swan Lake firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire before 8:30 a.m. Oct. 27, but upon arrival at the property in the 6400 block of L&A Road, no buildings were on fire.

It was a burn pile.

The homeowner was given a warning.

