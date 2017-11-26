Barge carrying fuel in distress off B.C. coast near Bella Bella

The Jake Shearer, a U.S.-owned tug and barge, has dropped anchor in rough water near Goose Island

A barge carrying millions of litres of fuel was in distress Sunday night in rough water off the coast of Bella Bella.

The 420-foot fuel barge Jake Shearer broke free from its tug about 45 kilometres southwest of Bella Bella. It was carrying 3.4 million litres of diesel and 468,000 litres of gasoline.

RELATED: B.C. First Nation says it has created world-class spill response plan

“The tug was able to get two people on board the barge to drop its anchor, ” said Katelyn Moores, spokeswoman with the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Victoria. “The anchor is holding right now so that’s good news and we’re on scene and we’re doing the best we can.”

The Canadian Coast Guard vessel Gordon Reid was deployed and the Cape St. James was en route. Three other tugboats that were nearby have also offered assistance, Moores said.

“At this point, we’re assessing the situation to determine the best course of action,” she said, adding “there are some pretty strong winds” in the area.

Asked about potential oil spill response resources, Moores said the Coast Guard is setting up a response centre.

“We’re dispatching five vessels from Prince Rupert: the Eagle Bay, the Gill Sentinal, the Kaien Sentinal, one workboat and one booms kit,” said Michael Lowry, communications for Western Canadian Marine Response Corporation.

“We’re also dispatching a vessel from Vancouver Island to Port Hardy, just so there are four positions just in case there ends up being an incident. At this point as far as I know, the vessel is anchored so at this point we’re just being precautionary.”

B.C. Spill Response posted on social media that there are no reports of a spill, though it is preparing to respond.

Heiltsuk First Nation Tribal Council, of Bella Bella, sent out a news release saying it is in close contact with the Coast Guard in Prince Rupert to monitor the situation.

“This incident highlights the desperate need for Indigenous-led response capacity on the central coast,” the release said. “Heiltsuk will continue to push forward our proposal for an indigenous marine response centre, and in the meantime, we will provide an update on this developing emergency situation as more information becomes available.”

Previous story
Elves in search of their clothes
Next story
Search for missing plane in Revelstoke area

Just Posted

Search for missing plane in Revelstoke area

Two people who took off from Penticton yesterday headed for Edmonton failed to arrive.

Strong winds to hit southern Interior

Environment Canada says winds of up to 80 km/h will occur in regions across the south Interior today

Upside seen for Okanagan aerospace industry

Report offers recommendations on how to inspire further growth in the Kelowna area

Your weekend story highlights

Every Saturday, the Capital News shares popular stories from the week

Kelowna Candy Cane Lane back at it again

Rutland residents are busy putting up decorations for Dec. 1

What’s happening

Find out what is going on this weekend in the Okanagan and Shuswap

Barge carrying fuel in distress off B.C. coast near Bella Bella

The Jake Shearer, a U.S.-owned tug and barge, has dropped anchor in rough water near Goose Island

Argos earn stunning 27-24 Grey Cup win over Stampeders

Toronto coach Marc Trestman: ‘We got to the fourth quarter, that was our goal’

GivingTuesday: Global day of giving Nov. 28

The event follows Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Lawyer hails ‘fair and reasonable settlement’ in LGBTQ persecution case

Canadian government will deliver formal apology Tuesday

British comedy duo brings tea party to Okanagan

James and Jamesy’s O Christmas Tea is slated for Dec. 1 in Vernon and Dec. 3 and 4 in Kelowna

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip ranks on 50 most powerful list

The list cites his vocal positions on environmental issues, including on pipelines and Site C

Video of dog honking truck horn at Beban Park going viral

Video was posted Nov. 19 and has been viewed over 225,000 times.

First Bitcoin machine arrives in northern B.C.

New machine in Prince Rupert cafe will allows users to buy virtual currencies

Most Read