(pikrepo.com)

Barbers, hairstylists sign petition to not be in first phase of B.C. economic reopening

Alberta’s reopening plan has some personal services like hairstyling and barber shops scheduled to open on May 14

More than 2,000 barbers and hairstylists in B.C. have signed a petition asking to not be among the first businesses to re-open.

The Change.org petition, which had 2,039 signatures as of Sunday (May 3) afternoon, said opening hair salons and barbershops would put stylists and customers at risk.

Our government has made incredible strides in controlling the spread of COVID-19 and must understand that a decision to reopen salons first would put our communities and economy at greater risk than benefit,” the petition said.

The petition cited Alberta’s reopening plan, which has some personal services like hairstyling and barber shops scheduled to open on May 14.

The authors of the petition posed a series of questions which they said must be answered before hair salons and barbershops reopen.

“Will stylists have continued, unfettered access to personal protective equipment in B.C.? Will access to widespread testing be made more available?” the questions began. Others touched upon support for infected workers and the risk to the lives of staff and their families.

Speaking Saturday, Dr. Bonnie Henry said hair salons would not be opened lightly.

“We won’t be opening up barbers and stylists… until we’re all comfortable that we have an appropriate plan to be able to do that safely for everybody involved.”

Hair stylists and barbers are not regulated in B.C. as their governing body was disbanded in 2003.

READ MORE: Hints of COVID-19 relief for B.C. as restaurants, haircuts considered

READ MORE: Under mounting pressure, Henry says reopening B.C. will happen ‘safely, slowly, methodically’

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Teens set off flare in Nanaimo convenience store, traumatize clerk: RCMP

Just Posted

Under mounting pressure, Henry says reopening B.C. will happen ‘safely, slowly, methodically’

Horgan government expected to introduce plan to reopen B.C. in the next few days

RCMP seek witnesses of fatal highway crash in Peachland

Police got the call about the fatal crash at 9:45 p.m. on May 1.

Weather warning calls for gusty winds in the Okanagan and Shuswap

Localized thunderstorms and snow on mountain passes are also expected.

Okanagan-Shuswap gun club leaders react to Canadian government’s firearm ban

Restricted firearm owners are disappointed in the federal government’s ban

Lake Country mayor bashes big banks ‘profiting from pandemic’

Mayor James Baker said lending institutions are taking advantage of an unavoidable situation

QUIZ: A tribute to The Beatles

How much do you know about the iconic band from the 1960s?

Barbers, hairstylists sign petition to not be in first phase of B.C. economic reopening

Alberta’s reopening plan has some personal services like hairstyling and barber shops scheduled to open on May 14

Sorry – alcohol does not protect you from COVID-19

And spraying it on your body doesn’t work either

Teens set off flare in Nanaimo convenience store, traumatize clerk: RCMP

Incident happened just after 9 p.m. Saturday at Circle K on Departure Bay Road

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

New apps emerge amid COVID-19 to tackle gripes with popular delivery services

Instead of relying on Uber Eats, SkipTheDishes or DoorDash, restaurants are turning to new options

Rapid test for COVID-19 recalled after Health Canada expresses concerns

Spartan Bioscience had promised results in one hour

UPDATED: Traffic moving again on TCH west of Revelstoke

Mudslide closed road in both directions shortly before 7 a.m. Sunday

QUIZ: A tribute to The Beatles

How much do you know about the iconic band from the 1960s?

Most Read