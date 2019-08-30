Bandit band: $8K worth of guitars stolen from Kelowna music store

Five Martin guitars were reported stolen in the Sunday break in

A Kelowna music store was broken into on Aug. 18 and more than $8,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from the shop.

The alarms sounded as thieves broke into the store on the 1700-block of Baron Road at around 5:40 a.m.

Once inside, the thieves helped themselves to five Martin guitars valued up to $8,800.

The five guitars stolen are:

  • Martin 0028 Guitar – Serial # 2268100
  • Martin 0014 Custom Shop Guitar – Serial # 2145731
  • Martin D18 Authentic 39 Guitar – Serial # 2171354
  • Martin D28 Guitar – Serial # 2170849
  • Martin D JR 10 Sitka Guitar (Junior) – Serial # M2262537

Anyone with any information regarding the break in can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

READ MORE: Balancing school, dance an art of its own: Okanagan trio

READ MORE: Kelowna man waiting for answers from Swoop a month after Vegas flight cancelled

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trudeau and Vancouver’s mayor talk housing, transit and opioid crisis
Next story
Vernon police search for owners of allegedly stolen bikes, pellet guns

Just Posted

No bus in the 11th hour: Lake Country mom

School bus eligibility cutoffs leave residents of the Lakes taking the shoelace express

City of Kelowna asks residents to adjust watering practices

According to the city, less water is needed for lawns and gardens as summer winds down.

West Kelowna Rotary invests into local youth sports

The Daybreak Rotary Club will donate $15,000 over the next three years

West Kelowna accident closes Boucherie Road

Minor injuries reported after car crash involving mini van

Man charged in assault on Penticton homeless remains in custody

Penticton man one of four arrested earlier this year following attack on two homeless men

VIDEO: Five whales dead after mass stranding in Hawaii

Four whales euthanized after vets determined nothing could save them. Calf found later, not far away

Former PM apologizes after ‘rooting’ for hurricane to hit Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort

Kim Campbell later called her tweet extremely poor in taste

UPDATE: Details on Okanagan Rail Trail closures released

Sections will be partially or fully closed starting Sept. 3

‘Dear thief, you suck’: Abbotsford truck owner pens angry letter to incompetent crook

Truck owner tells thief to ‘find a new skill’ after three failed attempts to steal vehicle

Man charged in assault on Penticton homeless remains in custody

Penticton man one of four arrested earlier this year following attack on two homeless men

Vernon police search for owners of allegedly stolen bikes, pellet guns

The two mountain bikes and two pellet guns were seized from a ‘suspicious male’ on Thursday morning

Hells Angels partied with strippers at Lower Mainland rec centre

An internal email showed staff complained after the spring event in Brookswood

Girl, 12, gets B.C. government to give Girl Guides same school credits as boys’ groups

Ladysmith Pathfinder Kylar Tennart advocated for changes to the B.C. external credit program

Highway crash north of Vernon slows traffic

The crash occurred just south of the Swan Lake Nursery Friday around 11 a.m.

Most Read