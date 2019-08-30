Sunny Sokolowski, 16, (from left) Kathryn McKay, 17, and Savannah Goncalves, 17, study dance at the Lake Country School of Dance as they prepare to compete with Team Canada at the ‘Olympics of Dance’ in Poland this December, 2019. (Caitlin Clow - Kelowna Capital News)

Balancing school, dance an art of its own: Okanagan trio

Three Kelowna-area Grade 12 students honoured to represent Canada in international competition

Three high school seniors from the Kelowna-area say balancing life and dance is a challenge, but when you love something, you make it work. And Savannah Goncalves, 17, Kathryn McKay, 17, and Sunny Sokolowski, 16, have found their stride.

The dancers, who practise out of the Lake Country School of Dance (LCSD), will represent Canada at the International Dance Organization (IDO) World Ballet and Jazz Championships near Warsaw, Poland.

Goncalves, a Grade 12 student at Okanagan Mission Secondary, said the trio’s main goal is to secure gold at the IDO, which is considered the Olympics of dance.

READ MORE: Firing women up at first-of-its-kind Kelowna conference

Training is no walk in the park for the dedicated dancers with nearly 25 years of experience between the three of them. While many teenagers are soaking up summer’s rays on one of the Okanagan’s many beaches, Goncalves, McKay and Sokolowski are training and rehearsing, and when they’re not training, they’re travelling between LCSD and Vancouver to train with Team Canada.

“On choreography days, we’re dancing four to five hours on each piece a day for like a week,” Goncalves said. “Now that all our choreo is set, we’re going to Vancouver every other Sunday and driving back.”

But to be able to represent the country and learn a variety of styles from the some of British Columbia’s finest dancers is worth it, they said.

Team Canada consists of two groups of dancers; one from B.C. and another from Alberta. The LCSD students tried out in October 2018 and learned later that month they had been accepted. Now, almost a year later, they are putting the finishing touches on performances as they prepare to take the world stage on Dec. 1-9, 2019.

With school right around the corner, the dancers realize their schedules are going to get more hectic—especially with this being their senior year.

“Balancing school and dance is difficult,” straight-A Kelowna Secondary School student Sokolowski said. “You have to be self-motivated and there are a lot of late nights.”

“Our school district doesn’t recognize dancers as athletes,” Goncalves said. “At our school, we don’t get any support blocks, we just have to do it on our own.”

The three agreed, their passion leads to a lot of early mornings and late nights. But ultimately, this is just the beginning.

As this is the trio’s last year of competitive dance with their school, they are looking toward the future.

The girls are planning on moving to Vancouver next year to dance for a company together, while Sokolowski has his eye on Los Angeles, where he wants to pursue commercial work.

Each dancer had a different path into the craft; McKay’s mother was a professional ballet dancer and she grew up around dance and the stage all her life, so it was an easy transition; Goncalves wanted to be a princess ballerina when she was just four years old; and Sokolowski needed something to put his wild childhood energy into, but then he fell in love with the stage.

READ MORE: Estimated 10,000 people will visit South Okanagan during Ironman 2020

READ MORE: B.C. woman rediscovers love for her husband she couldn’t remember

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Savannah Goncalves (from left), Sunny Sokolowski and Kathryn McKay have nearly 25 years of dancing experience between the three of them. (Caitlin Clow - Kelowna Capital News)

The three dancers from the Kelowna area are also preparing themselves for the last year of high school. (Caitlin Clow - Kelowna Capital News)

Previous story
Runaway dress: Bride’s gown discovered behind 100 Mile House grocery store

Just Posted

Kelowna man waiting for answers from Swoop a month after Vegas flight cancelled

A local entrepreneur had to take three flights after short-notice cancellation by no-frills airline

Swimming advisory lifted at Kelowna’s Rotary Beach

Swimming at the beach was advised against temporarily Thursday afternoon

The off-season is over, Kelowna Rockets return to action Friday night

The Rockets start their six-game pre-season against the Victoria Royals

Update: Citizen arrest leads to suspect in suspicious Kelowna house fire

Kelowna Fire Department responded to a fire just after 12 a.m. Friday morning

Kelowna teen saved by blood transfusion shares story, encourages donors

Isabella Perini, 16, survived a medical emergency last year thanks to blood transfusion

VIDEO: Trudeau responds to Scheer on abortion, same-sex issue

The Prime Minister called for Opposition Leader Andrew Scheer be far firmer with his MPs

B.C. gasoline prices higher, reason not clear, inquiry finds

B.C. Utilities Commission finds no evidence of collusion

Fashion Fridays: The right bag for your body type

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Runaway dress: Bride’s gown discovered behind 100 Mile House grocery store

RCMP are looking for the rightful owner of a rather important dress

Northern Lights expected above parts of B.C. this Labour Day weekend

Space Weather Prediction Centre Vancouver area will get a chance to see the lights Sunday

Okanagan man fails to appear for assault trial, arrest warrant issued

The 27-year-old Vernon man faces multiple charges related to a November 2018 incident

VIDEO: Jerry Seinfeld, Bill Burr, and Chris Rock talk about the worst times they bombed on stage

If your set at a comedy club’s open mic didn’t go so well, watch this and feel better

Morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

Begin your day with a few conversation starters to bring up at the office…

Okanagan pre-teen sinks hole-in-one

Mark Johnson’s drive on Hillview’s 190-yard fifth hole one-hopped into the cup for first-ever ace

Most Read