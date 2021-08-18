RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media file)

Bait car catches alleged thief in West Kelowna

The 22-year-old man from Kelowna is now in police custody

A Kelowna man has been arrested after allegedly trying to make off with a bait car early Wednesday morning, Aug. 18.

Just after 4:15 a.m., West Kelowna Mounties received a report that one of the bait cars deployed in the city had been activated, entered and was leaving its original deployment location.

Officers from the West Kelowna and Kelowna detachments were stationed in the areas around where the vehicle may end up in.

“Front line officers intercepted the eastbound vehicle on Highway 97 South near Westside Road where it had stopped,” Cst. Solana Paré said in a statement.

“The driver and only occupant, a man known to police, was taken into custody.”

After officers identified the suspect, they determined he is also in breach of several orders previously imposed upon by him the courts.

The 22-year-old Kelowna man was also allegedly driving while prohibited, according to police.

He was arrested and remains in police custody as he faces a number of potential charges.

