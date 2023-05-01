Wade Cudmore seen here with his mom Kathy Richardson, will stand trial in Kelowna for the murders of the Fryer brothers found dead in Naramata in May 2021. Cudmore���s mom was found murdered in her home in June 2021. There have been no arrests in her case. (Facebook)

Wade Cudmore seen here with his mom Kathy Richardson, will stand trial in Kelowna for the murders of the Fryer brothers found dead in Naramata in May 2021. Cudmore���s mom was found murdered in her home in June 2021. There have been no arrests in her case. (Facebook)

Bail review rejected for Penticton man accused in double murder

Wade William Cudmore is currently in custody awaiting his trial in 2024

The man accused in a double-murder trial had a request for a bail review rejected ahead of his trial in 2024.

The proceedings of the May 1 bail review for Wade William Cudmore are sealed under a standard publication ban.

Cudmore is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the double homicide of Erick and Carlo Fryer from Kamloops in 2021. Cudmore is currently being held in custody ahead of his trial.

READ MORE: Penticton double murder trial set for summer of 2024

The brothers’ bodies were discovered a month before Cudmore’s mother, Kathy Richardson, was found murdered in her home in Naramata.

Three Lower Mainland gang members have been charged for her murder following an investigation into Richardson’s killing.

Cudmore is co-accused of the murder with 35-year-old Anthony Graham, who has not been seen since a targeted shooting in Prince George in 2021. In November of that year the RCMP issued a missing persons report for him.

READ MORE: Third Lower Mainland gang member charged after arrests in murder of Naramata woman

Cudmore’s trial is currently scheduled for June of 2024 in Kelowna’s courts.

