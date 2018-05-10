Bail hearing carried over for Armstrong arson suspect

Colette Leneveu, 60, will appear in Vernon Law Courts May 14

An Armstrong woman charged with four counts of arson in relation to an inhabited property will remain in custody, for now.

Clad from head-to-toe in purple, 60-year-old Colette Leneveu sat quietly in Vernon Law Courts provincial courtroom 101 Thursday morning as judge Jeremy Guild carried the matter of her judicial interim release, or bail, hearing over until results from a mental health assessment are received.

“I think the matter should be spoken to,” said crown prosecutor Nina Johnsen. “I think further detention or possible release should be discussed at that point.”

Between March 8 and March 12, six suspicious fires were reported in the Armstrong area, all of which were on Warner Avenue and Okanagan Street, with varying levels of damage. No injuries were reported as a result of any of the fires.

Police responded to a call March 12 and found a set of tires had been lit on fire beside a garage at one home and a back deck at another home located down the street. Both fires were extinguished prior to extensive damage being done.

While responding to those two calls, RCMP said they learned that another alleged arson had just occurred in the 2200 block of Okanagan Street where the suspect attempted to light two cars on fire and fled the area.

Leneveu is slated to appear in provincial courtroom 201 for a judicial interim release hearing May 14.

None of the charges against Leneveu has been proven in court.

