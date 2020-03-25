Bail granted to man charged in killing at Cache Creek home

Corey Harkness, 32, is charged with one count of second-degree murder

A Kamloops-area man charged with murder in a 2019 shooting death in Cache Creek has been released on $10,000 cash bail with the consent of prosecutors.

Corey Harkness, 32, is charged with one count of second-degree murder stemming from an incident in a Cache Creek home that left a 33-year-old man dead.

Harkness was arrested days after Brock Ledoux was shot to death on Jan. 14, 2019. Ledoux had been released from prison a short time before he was killed.

Harkness was released on bail last year, but was subsequently taken back into custody. He was granted bail for a second time earlier this month in B.C. Supreme Court in Kamloops.

Conditions of Harkness’ bail will require him to live at a specified house in Princeton and stay away from Cache Creek and Ashcroft. He will also be barred from posting anything on social media about the offence with which he is charged.

Harkness will also be prohibited from consuming drugs and alcohol.

He is slated to return to court on June 1, pending re-opening of courts, which closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

