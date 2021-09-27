Penticton’s Bad Tattoo co-owner steps down after backpedal on vax passport

Bad Tattoo will be requiring passports in Penticton from now on

A day after Bad Tattoo Brewing announced that its Penticton location would be moving to a cafeteria-style service it made a second announcement regarding an abrupt shift over its previous vaccine passport stance.

Co-owner Lee Agur signed the post on Sept. 24, which stated that the restaurant would be returning to normal service and checking customers’ vaccine passports as of Sept. 25, as well as announcing that he would be stepping back from managing the business.

In the Sept. 24 post, Agur made an apology to the public, stating that the intent had been to “be inclusive and make a safe space” at Bad Tattoo.

“We are all concerned vaccinated or not. Many are losing compassion, empathy, understanding and patience, our country is very divided, and these are other tragedies that are trending the wrong way. “

On Sept. 23 the business announced the shift to a cafeteria-style of service for the restaurant, which per the Provincial Health Order, would not have required employees to check customers’ vaccine passports.

In August, Agur had emailed a statement announcing the business would not be requiring vaccinations for customers or checking passports, a decision that at the time was described as being made out of concern for the safety of Bad Tattoo’s employees.

