Bad burns lead to tickets from Kelowna bylaw

The Kelowna fire department is reminding the public to only burn within the limits of your permit.

Tickets were issued by bylaw for three separate burning infractions in the past week alone, each for $345.

Multiple calls also recently came in for a resident that had bought a pruning permit, but were conducting land clearing, leading to a burning ban for a predetermined amount of time.

While pruning permits only allow residents to burn prunings, a land clearing permit allows the removal of trees for the purpose of switching their crop, fuel mitigation, disposing of diseased trees or expanding the agricultural area into forested area.

It does not allow trees to be burnt for developmental purposes.

Three calls have also been made this year so far for permit holders burning treated fence posts and garbage.

In South East Kelowna last week, the fire department responded to an orchard that had a pruning permit, but were burning construction material. The incident is under investigation by the BC Conservation Officer Service.

“Every year, the COS receives open burning complaints in locations across B.C. With spring upon us, we will likely receive more,” said Kelowna Conservation Officer Ken Owens. “We encourage all residents and businesses to familiarize themselves with the rules and ensure they are taking the necessary steps to protect the public and environment.”

Kelowna Fire Prevention Officer Paul Johnson added that excess smoke from bad burns “impacts not only our community but the environment as a whole.”

