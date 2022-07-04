(file photo)

Bacteria levels too high for water activities at Reiswig Regional Park

RDCO says signage is posted at the beach

A swimming advisory has been issued for Reiswig Regional Park on recommendation from Interior Health.

The Regional District Central Okanagan collects water samples from a number of regional beaches every year for Interior Health to test.

The advisory is placed when bacteria levels are higher than allowed by Guidelines for Canadian Recreational Water Quality.

Swimming is currently not recommended. Ingesting the water can cause gastrointestinal illness, rash, and other symptoms.

Signage will be posted at the beach. The advisory will be lifted when bacteria levels return to acceptable levels.

