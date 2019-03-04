Gathering at the behest of the Hope Search and Rescue team, members of SAR teams from across the Fraser Valley gathered on Saturday to help locate a backcountry skier who’d become separated from their party. (Facebook)

Backcountry skier rescued after getting lost near Coquihalla Summit

The skier was reported missing Saturday afternoon and was located early Sunday morning

It’s typically never good when the Hope Search and Rescue (HSAR) is kept as busy as they were this past weekend. But after an eventful 15 hours, the HSAR team was happy to announce they’d achieved the “best outcome ever” when finally managing to rescue a skier who was reported missing in the backcountry off Highway 5.

On Saturday afternoon, the HSAR team received a call about a missing backcountry skier who had become separated from their party on Zoa Peak.

“A couple of HSAR members quickly deployed with Valley Helicopters to see if they could spot the missing (skier) before nightfall, but unfortunately, members were unable to locate the person,” the SAR team reported on their Facebook.

READ MORE: Hope couple makes Christmas wish come true for local SAR team

To double their search efforts, HSAR members also began creating a staging area at Falls Lake. “With falling temperatures, boots on the ground were essential,” so mutual aid was requested, and the local team was soon joined by members from Chilliwack SAR, Nicola Valley SAR, Kent/Harrison SAR, and the Central Fraser Valley SAR.

Joining forces worked, and around 3:30 a.m., the missing skier was located, “but extremely cold. The team worked to warm (the skier) with blankets and hot packs” before they were able to arrange transportation back to the staging area.

Needless to say, the multiple members of the various Fraser Valley SAR teams “were eagerly met with big, thankful hugs,” and can record another successful rescue in the books.

For more information on the Hope Search and Rescue team, please visit their website at HopeSAR.vr-sar.org.

 

@SarahGawdin on Twitter
SarahGawdin on Instagram
Sarah.Gawdin@HopeStandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
It’s expensive for outsiders to be dead in this B.C. town
Next story
Season wrapping up for Kelowna’s Stuart Park

Just Posted

Kelowna RCMP arrest suspects in relation to kidnapping

Kelowna RCMP worked with the RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team Friday to make the arrests

West Kelowna RCMP call to public to identify man

RCMP are hoping to identify an alleged fraudster

Imitation firearm led to temporary Highway 97 closure

Early Monday morning, RCMP responded to an early morning panic alarm

Kelowna council to look at urban density vs. suburban sprawl

What would you like to see?

New president for The Canadian Home Builders’ Association Central Okanagan

Cassidy deVeer has been named president and is the first woman to step into the role

Luke Perry, of ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ and ‘Riverdale’ fame, dies

Actor had had a stroke last week. He was 52.

Man to be sentenced for indecent phone calls across B.C.

Joel Perry pleaded guilty to harassing women in White Rock, Surrey and Langley

Okanagan cab company phone number allegedly hacked

Two cab companies meet today about the issue

Police incident unfolds in Kamloops

Cree Road in Kamloops is currently shut down

Trudeau dismisses China report anonymously accusing Kovrig, Spavor of espionage

Canadians arrested in December by Chinese authorities accused of violating national security

Jane Philpott resigns from Trudeau cabinet

Treasury Board president writes in open letter she’s leaving because of SNC-Lavalin affair fallout

B.C. gets $5.3 million to work against gangs and guns

Federal funds to assist with gun lab, grants for at-risk communities

Summerland-based music agency continues to grow

Sakamoto Agency expanding its presence into Europe

Backcountry skier rescued after getting lost near Coquihalla Summit

The skier was reported missing Saturday afternoon and was located early Sunday morning

Most Read