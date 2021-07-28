Baby attacked by a dog in Nakusp returning to her happy, giggly self

One-year-old RosieMay has been moved to the BC Children’s Hospital. (Contributed-Sarah Warren) One-year-old RosieMay of Nakusp was moved from Kelowna General Hospital to the BC Children’s Hospital. (Contributed-Sarah Warren) RosieMay Fitchett was attacked by a dog at a beach in Nakusp on July 15. (Photo via gofundme)

RosieMay Fitchett is smiling, giggling and returning to more herself every day after a dog bite landed her in the BC Children’s Hospital.

According to her mom, Sarah Warren, the one-year-old isn’t out of the water yet and has many surgeries in her future since the incident on July 15. So far RosieMay has had one surgery, a blood transfusion and more than 50 stitches.

The family has three dogs at home and Warren is somewhat glad her daughter likely won’t remember the incident as she doesn’t want to see her daughter afraid of the animal – especially already being a dog lover.

A recent trip to the beach when the family had to go to Kelowna for treatment had RosieMay laugh and saying hello to dogs, just like before.

RosieMay was in her aunt’s arms at the beach in Nakusp when the dog bit her. After asking permission for the baby to pet a group of dogs, RosieMay was petting the two smaller ones when a third dog lunged.

“We didn’t even have time to put her in her car seat, my mom just held her as we drove to the hospital,” Warren said.

Warren, who has asthma, said she had a panic attack.

“It was super heartbreaking watching my baby go through that,” she said.

This was the family’s first trip together, as they strictly followed the COVID guidelines due to Warren’s asthma.

Next for RosieMay’s treatment will include what Warren called vacuum therapy. It is an attempt to shrink the wound so that the surgery is easier, she said.

A GoFundMe fundraiser was created for the family on July 21. So far almost $23,000 has been donated.

In a July 25 update on the page, organizer Deanne Nixon said the money will be helpful for medication, medical supplies, travel expenses and future surgeries that may not be covered.

Warren said the dog who bit RosieMay was put down.

“As sad as it is, if it does it once, it will do it again and next time it could be a kid’s life,” she said.

