B.C. woman brain injured in crash as a baby gets $1.1 million in damages

Trial heard the woman was 16 months old, being carried by her mother when they were both hit

A woman has been awarded almost $1.2 million by the B.C. Supreme Court after her skull was fractured 17 years ago in a pedestrian crash when she was a baby.

A trial heard the unnamed woman was 16 months old and being carried by her mother across a street when they were both hit.

The plaintiff, who court heard is in the process of gender reassignment to live as a female, says she suffered a complicated mild traumatic brain injury that has had a lasting and disabling impact on her life.

Experts told the trial the accident caused a traumatic brain injury, reducing brain development, which set off cognitive and psychological difficulties.

Justice Barbara Young said the woman’s brain injury has worsened those conditions.

She awarded $770,000 for loss of earning capacity, over $200,000 for future care costs, plus damages for a total of $1,159,500.

“Had the accident not occurred, the plaintiff would still have developed celiac disease and would have still been transgender,” Young wrote.

“The plaintiff also would have had arachnophobia. There is no indication that the plaintiff would have had ADHD or suffered from anxiety and depression or a sleep disorder as a young child but for the accident. I find, however, that the anxiety and depression the plaintiff suffers as a result of her gender dysphoria are worsened by the underlying complicated [mild traumatic brain injury.]”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Border officers rally at B.C.’s Peace Arch
Next story
Lake Country seniors receive Christmas surprise

Just Posted

Lake Country seniors receive Christmas surprise

Hampers will be given to 20 lucky seniors in need next week

Column: Make it a green Christmas

Instead of purchasing a cuddly stuffie this year, put your money towards helping the real thing.

Updated: Flair Air’s Kelowna-Vancouver flights take off

The route has been added to the Kelowna-based ultra-low cost airline’s service

Okanagan’s first Christmas was cold and bleak

Father Pandosy and his crew likely spent their first Christmas cold and hungry

Transportation partnership to be discussed at Lake Country council

A review of the Sustainable Transportation Partnership will be presented Tuesday

What’s happening

Find out about the events happening in your community this weekend

Letter: New rental rate regulations will reduce the supply of housing

What about landlords?

B.C. woman brain injured in crash as a baby gets $1.1 million in damages

Trial heard the woman was 16 months old, being carried by her mother when they were both hit

Lind nets three in Rockets win; Dube and Foote named to Canada’s roster

Kole Lind returns from national junior camp to lead Rockets to victory in P.A.

Interior Health holding immunization clinic in Vernon Saturday

IH issues list of Okanagan meningococcal immunization clinics

Court denies WestJet’s bid to toss out discrimination lawsuit of former worker

Mandalena Lewis is suing WestJet over allegations of gender-based discrimination

VIDEO: 3 months later, rescued sea lion released back into ocean

The young animal was found in Campbell River three months ago

Annual Christmas meal held as Kelowna Gospel Mission

The meal will be held tomorrow from 12 to 6 p.m.

Sagmoen neighbours recall alleged hammer attack

Woman was screaming outside Maple Ridge townhouse in 2013

Most Read