B.C. wineries get a boost

The federal and provincial governments are helping the B.C. wine industry expand its international export markets.

The Province of British Columbia and the Government of Canada, under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership, will provide $50,000 to the BC Wine Institute (BCWI) to help B.C. wineries share and pair their vintages with California and Washington State, according to a news release issued by Kelowna-Lake Country MP Stephen Fuhr.

“Our vintners continue to produce exceptional wines and the industry remains an important economic driver for the Okanagan and B.C. By expanding our international reach and further raising the profile of our B.C. wines, the BC Wine Institute and our vintners continue to solidify our reputation as one of the premier wine destinations in the world,” said Fuhr.

The Institute will showcase B.C. wines at key events to help connect wineries with purchasers and consumer groups.

The United States Pacific Northwest is a primary target market for wine and food tourism to B.C., with approximately one million tourists visiting British Columbia wineries and generating $246 million in revenue for the broader British Columbia economy each year.

Wine producers interested in exporting to the US and Asian markets should contact the BCWI, said the release.

