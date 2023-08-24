William R. Bennett Bridge across Okanagan Lake. (Black Press file photo)

William R. Bennett Bridge across Okanagan Lake. (Black Press file photo)

B.C. WILDFIRES: Travel restrictions to West Kelowna now lifted

The provincial government said it secured extra accomodations just in case

The provincial order restricting non-essential travel to West Kelowna will be lifted at midnight.

On Thursday (Aug. 24), Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma expressed gratitude to those who changed ther travel plans after the order came into effect on Aug. 19 for West Kelowna, as well as previously five other fire-affected communities.

“We also want to thank the tourism industry for being nimble, supportive and understanding, and stepping up to make space available for evacuees, as well as for the many firefighters and emergency crews who are protecting us.”

Ma encouraged British Columbians to continue to avoid communities hit by wildfires.

“Know before you go and be prepared. Many communities continue to be impacted by wildfires and face challenges. Listen to the direction of local communities and respect emergency orders and alerts.”

READ MORE: More evacuation orders downgraded in West Kelowna, Westbank

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking News

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Small wildfire ignites in North Okanagan
Next story
Wildfires spark senior evacuation preparedness classes in Vernon

Just Posted

NexusBC Community Resource Centre is offering free emergency preparedness workshops for seniors Aug. 29 and 31. (NexusBC photo)
Wildfires spark senior evacuation preparedness classes in Vernon

A temporary shutdown of the main water line is on from 3:30 to 5 p.m. today, Thursday, Aug. 24, on the east bench of Oyama to repair a leak. (File photo)
Lake Country leak needs 90-minute fix

Kelowna restaurant Beet'n Boos is closing its doors at the end of August. (Beet'n Boos Bistro and Catering/Facebook)
Community call out to support Okanagan restaurant industry amid wildfire crisis

Class at the University of British Columbia Okanagan will start as scheduled, on Tuesday, Sept. 5. (File photo)
Class to be in session on time at UBC Okanagan