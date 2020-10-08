The Vernon-Monashee candidates for the 2020 election Oct. 24, 2020, are Kyle Delfing, BC Conservatives; Eric Foster, BC Liberal Party; Harwinder Sandhu, BC NDP; and Keli Westgate, BC Green Party.

B.C. VOTES 2020: Vernon chamber hosts virtual candidates forum tonight

Get to know the Vernon-Monashee candidates vying for the MLA seat tonight on Zoom, YouTube

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce is providing area residents with an opportunity to learn more about the candidates running in the Vernon-Monashee riding tonight.

The chamber is hosting a virtual all-candidates forum on Zoom Thursday, Oct. 8, at 6 p.m.

The event, sponsored by the B.C. Fruit Growers Association, will allow participants to ask questions through Zoom’s chat mechanism ahead of the Oct. 24 election.

Candidates vying for the MLA position are incumbent BC Liberals Eric Foster, BC Conservatives Kyle Delfing, BC NDP Harwinder Sandhu and BC Greens Keli Westgate.

“We are encouraging chamber members and the community at large to become informed on where the candidates and parties stand, particularly on issues important to our region as we move towards post-pandemic recovery,” chamber president Krystin Kempton said.

Anyone wishing to watch can register at vernonchamber.ca/events.

Those who don’t register for the event can watch the forum live on YouTube, here.

