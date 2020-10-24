From right to left: Silverado Socrates (Independent), Norm Letnick (Liberal), John Janmaat (Green) and Kyle Geronazzo (Libertarian), from the all-candidates forum on Tues, Oct. 20. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)

B.C. Votes 2020: BC Liberal Norm Letnick re-elected in Kelowna-Lake Country

Letnick won 1,368 out of 2,542 counted votes or 53.82 per cent

UPDATE: 9:16 p.m.

Norm Letnick of the BC Liberal Party has been re-elected as MLA in Kelowna-Lake Country, keeping the seat for the party. Letnick won 1,368 out of 2,542 counted votes (53.82 per cent) with 36 of 117 polls reporting.

Justin Kulik of the NDP won 660 votes (25.96 per cent). John Janmaat of the Green party won 419 votes (16.48 per cent). Kyle Geronazzo of the Libertarian party won 72 votes (2.83 per cent). Silverado Socrates, an Independent, won 23 votes (0.90 per cent).

As of 9:09 p.m., the BC NDP has won or is leading in 47 of 87 seats. The BC Liberal Party has won or is leading in 35, and the BC Green Party has won or is leading in four seats.

As of Oct. 23, 10,194 vote-by-mail packages had been issued to registered voters in the riding. There are a total of 46,477 registered voters in Kelowna-Lake Country.

Provincewide, 724,279 mail-in ballots have been sent out, and there are 3,485,858 registered voters.

Mail-in ballots will be counted by hand, starting in 13 days.

_________

UPDATE: 8:30 p.m.

Preliminary numbers are showing BC Liberal candidate Norm Letnick in the lead, with BC NDP candidate Justin Kulik following and BC Greens’ John Janmaat currently coming in third.

—-

The 2020 provincial election is over, but because of the number of mail-in ballots this year, the final vote tally will not be completed for some time.

Polls were open for general voting on Oct. 24 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Earlier, advance voting had been held from Oct. 15 to Oct. 21.

This year, there were five candidates on the ballot in the riding of Kelowna-Lake Country. They were Norm Letnick for the BC Liberal Party, John Janmaat for the BC Green Party, Justin Kulik for the BC NDP and Silverado Socrates running as an independent.

The riding has been represented by B.C. Liberal Norm Letnick since 2009.

The total of advance voters in the riding was 10,722, with 1,836 voters coming out on Oct. 15, 1,790 on Oct. 16, 1,147 on Oct 17, 947 on Oct. 18, 1,432 on Oct. 19, 1,515 on Oct. 20 and 2,055 on Oct. 21.

According to Elections BC, the final vote count will begin on Friday, Nov. 6, when all absentee ballots are counted.

There are 53,395 registered voters in the riding of Kelowna-Lake Country. Approximately 10,194 had requested and received mail-in packages.

Provincewide, there are 3,485,858 registered voters in British Columbia. Mail-in packages were issued to 724,279 voters.

Return day, when writs of election are returned to the Chief Electoral Officer, is scheduled for Nov. 16, but may be later if the final count takes longer.

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. VOTES 2020 MAP: Provincial election results, riding by riding
Next story
Horgan, NDP head for majority in B.C. election results

