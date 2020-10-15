Protesters measure old growth trees set to be logged in Argonaut Creek, north of Revelstoke. The area is habitat for endangered caribou. (Submitted by Wilderness Committee)

Protesters measure old growth trees set to be logged in Argonaut Creek, north of Revelstoke. The area is habitat for endangered caribou. (Submitted by Wilderness Committee)

B.C. voters prioritize environment in upcoming election: survey

The provincial election is Oct. 24

Almost 70 per cent of British Columbians say conservation and environment issues are very important to them as voters, according to a recent survey the Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society’s B.C. chapter (CPAWS-BC).

“British Columbians want the province to focus on safeguarding nature, and to prioritize wildlife and habitat protection,” says Bruce Passmore, executive director.

READ MORE: B.C. leaders tested in the only TV election debate of 2020

Key findings of the survey found the vast majority of respondents want the province to protect 25 per cent of B.C.’s lands and ocean by 2025. Currently, less than 14 per cent of the province is protected.

“The question now isn’t whether or not we need to take action, it’s what will the next government actually do to drive conservation forward in B.C.,” says Passmore.

The survey also found 86 per cent of respondents want the province to increase investment in B.C. Parks. While the 2019/20 the operating budget for BC Parks is $41 million, the province recently said they will increase funding next year by $5 million.

Yet, the Federation of Mountain Clubs of British Columbia is asking for a budget increase by $60 million to help with rising visitation, more staff hires and upkeep park infrastructure.

READ MORE: Staycations: Survey finds parks provide local getaways despite pandemic

Between 2014 and 2019, visitation to BC Parks increased by 23 per cent.

CPAWS-BC said it’s calling on all parties to prioritize wildlife conservation, habitat protection and work on building a cohesive plan for a healthy coast.

“B.C. has a reputation for being bold, and we hope to see politicians stepping up to the plate with bold commitments during the election period and beyond,” says Passmore.

Recently, students in Revelstoke were able to ask a question via video to the provincial leaders. The question asked each of the candidates what was their climate action plan. The leaders responded via video on Youtube.

The provincial election is Oct. 24.

CPAWS-BC survey was conducted online between Oct. 3 and 8. Responses were collected from 1,041 British Columbians, with a 95 per cent confidence level and a margin of error of three per cent.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Votes 2020Environment

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BC Liberal candidate resigns after comparing free birth control to eugenics
Next story
New trial ordered for woman accused of sexually assaulting teen in Surrey

Just Posted

FedEX on Airport Way in Kelowna. Google
COVID-19 outbreak at Kelowna airport FedEx depot

Three staff members tested positive for COVID-19

Miska Haven Bed & Breakfast, located east of Enderby along the Shuswap River, has kept busy with guests from closer to home in 2020. (Contributed)
‘Staycation’ spike keeps North Okanagan bed and breakfasts bustling

Owners say locals have been filling the void left by fewer travellers from afar during the pandemic

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP helped serve breakfast at the United Way’s annual Drive Thru Breakfast fundraiser at the Vernon Lodge Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. (Twitter)
GALLERY: Record smashed with $21K drive-thru breakfast event in Vernon

United Way’s annual fundraiser served up breakfast-to-go Thursday morning

Loud noises were reported ahead of a blackout in Enderby Oct. 15, 2020. The sounds reported were likely linked to a piece of equipment after a failure. (BC Hydro file photo)
Enderby ‘explosions’ linked to hydro equipment

Loud noises heard in Enderby last night before blackout likely due to recloser

The Enderby Fire Department responded to a house fire on Gunther Ellison Road around 5 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)
Donations roll in for Enderby family after house fire

House deemed a complete loss after 5 a.m. blaze

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates COVID-19 cases in B.C., Aug. 27, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. sees 1st case of child with rare inflammatory syndrome linked to COVID-19

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome, or MIS-C, shows similarities to Kawasaki disease

John Brittain has pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder in relation to the deaths of Darlene Knippelberg, Rudi Winter and Susan and Barry Wonch. (File)
Penticton mass-murderer to spend life in prison, 25 years before parole

John Brittain murdered four people in a mid-day rampage in 2019; will likely spend rest of life behind bars

Members of the We, the Secwépemc Unity Camp to Stop the Trans Mountain Pipeline took their message to Trans Mountain's worksite off Mission Flats Road on Oct. 15, 2020. - Facebook
RCMP arrest at least one person at Trans Mountain worksite in Kamloops

Protesters walked across Canadian Pacific Railway tracks and onto the Trans Mountain site

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Two more COVID-19 cases have been reported in the Interior Health (IH) region overnight. (Getty)
Two additional COVID-19 cases in Interior Health region overnight

Twenty-six cases are active, and on isolation, according to Interior Health Authority

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Flash frozen prawns still sitting in cold storage. (BC Prawns image)
3 million pounds of flash frozen, delicious prawns sitting in B.C. cold storage

Global demand for the B.C. specialty plummeted as the COVID-19 pandemic grew

KVR Middle School, Penticton Secondary School (above) and ConnectED were placed in a hold-and-secure scenario after a man with a hatchet approached students today. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Penticton schools placed on hold-and-secure after man with hatchet approaches students

KVR Middle School, Penticton Secondary School and ConnectED were placed in a hold-and-secure

B.C.’s court of appeal is in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
New trial ordered for woman accused of sexually assaulting teen in Surrey

Ruth Marisol Sanhueza, who had been found guilty of sexual assault and sexual interference, has won her appeal in court

Most Read