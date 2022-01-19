The B.C. vaccine card displayed on a smartphone. Health officials have indicated it will remain in use indefinitely while the province deals with the latest surge in COVID-19 infections. (B.C. government)

The B.C. vaccine card displayed on a smartphone. Health officials have indicated it will remain in use indefinitely while the province deals with the latest surge in COVID-19 infections. (B.C. government)

B.C. up to 895 people in hospital with COVID-19 infections

Critical care stable, 13 more deaths confirmed Wednesday

B.C. public health teams reported 2,387 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, with hospitalization up but no increase in intensive care patients in the province’s hospitals.

Another 13 deaths were attributed to the coronavirus for Jan. 19. There are 895 people in hospital with active infections, up by 41, with all active infections counted in the hospital census whether the patient was admitted with COVID-19 or another condition. There are 112 people in intensive care, no change in the past 24 hours.

There were 2,032 new cases recorded for Tuesday, part of a steady decline in daily confirmed tests since they peaked at more than 4,000 on New Year’s Eve. Tuesday’s cases were from 10,349 completed tests, as testing has been limited due to large numbers of health care staff engaged in vaccination campaigns or off sick to isolate for five days with possible COVID-19 symptoms.

Since the Omicron variant began spreading quickly in B.C., the completed tests represent a fraction of the actual infections, based on test positivity rates for the samples that have been processed. Rapid tests are being deployed in hospitals, care homes and schools to prompt isolation or further lab testing, which has also been reduced by people being away from work.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province for residents age five and older. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done online here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., seven days a week.

RELATED: Thousands of B.C. health care workers take sick days

RELATED: COVID-19 antiviral pill on its way across Canada

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
Coldstream man killed in collision in Spallumcheen
Next story
B.C. CDC reduces COVID isolation time to 5 days for unvaccinated people who test positive

Just Posted

Kidston Elementary School
UPDATE: More Vernon, Coldstream, Armstrong schools reporting COVID-19 exposures

Tess is currently training in Austria for the upcoming Olympics (Big White Ski Resort)
Big White snowboarder qualifies for her second Olympic games

Rockets pause all hockey-related activities due to COVID-19 (photo - Kelowna Rockets)
Kelowna Rockets postpone games due to COVID-19

A Coldstream man was killed in a single-vehicle collision on Highway 97 in Spallumcheen Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (file photo)
Coldstream man killed in collision in Spallumcheen