B.C. Tree Fruits fills top jobs

BC Tree Fruits Co-operative has two new senior executives.

  • Apr. 9, 2019 1:20 p.m.
  • News

BC Tree Fruits Co-operative has two new senior executives.

Todd McMyn is the new Chief Executive Officer and Ross Dwhytie is the new Chief Financial Officer. McMyn joined the co-operative effective April 1 and Dwhytie April 8.

“We are extremely excited to welcome two solid leaders to the co-operative,” said chairman of the Board Jeet Dukhia, in a press release.

“The board of directors went through an extensive search for the past number of months to ensure we find the right individuals that will excel in these positions on behalf of our grower members.”

READ MORE: TOP JOBS ARE UP FOR GRABS

McMyn joins the co-operative with previous experience as a CEO where he led a successful manufacturing and trading corporation involved in high tech products infrastructure as well as consulted on various agricultural and farming projects globally. McMyn brings a global perspective and has travelled to over 50 countries setting up distribution and business. He has participated in international trade missions with the BC government. A graduate of Simon Fraser University, McMyn has been trained and instituted Total Quality Management manufacturing standards with a number of global companies.

“I’m thrilled to join the co-operative as the new CEO,” said McMyn. “Thank you to the board of directors, on behalf of our grower members, for trusting me to lead our organization moving forward. I am excited for the future of our co-operative and l want to ensure we are leaders in the industry not only in the Okanagan Valley and B.C., but worldwide.”

Dwhytie joins the co-operative with a strong background in finance and a wealth of knowledge and strategic ability to help move the organization forward. As a CPA and CA, Ross brings with him 15 plus years’ experience in both public practice and industry.

“Thank you to the board of directors and to McMyn for providing me the opportunity to join such a strong, reputable organization as the new CFO,” said Dwhytie. “I look forward to working with both our staff and growers and help guide our Cooperative into a prosperous future.”

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Adrenaline Adventure Park back on the table for South Okanagan
Next story
Firefighters aim to get carbon monoxide alarms into every Kelowna home

Just Posted

Volunteers clean-up 24 tons of trash in Peachland

They cleared 4 tons of garbage and 19,000 tons of metal

Westbank First Nation Council approves annual budget

BC Assessment showed a 3.27% growth rate in new construction on WFN land

Construction begins on Glenmore Recreation Park

This phase of construction will include 2 multi-sports fields

Okanagan exhibit extends through April

Our Lives Trough Our Eyes features art from Osoyoos Indain Band reserve from World War II

B.C. Tree Fruits fills top jobs

BC Tree Fruits Co-operative has two new senior executives.

Firefighters aim to get carbon monoxide alarms into every Kelowna home

Lower Mission and Rutland homes will be visited first and plans are underway for other residences

B.C. lawsuit over Andy Warhol’s art of Wayne Gretzky moves ahead

A Vancouver-based fine art dealer made a deal with Warhol for rights to artwork in 1983

Olympic champions Virtue and Moir announce rock-themed ice show

Cross-Canada figure skating show Rock the Rink starts at Abbotsford Centre on Oct. 5

Adrenaline Adventure Park back on the table for South Okanagan

Penticton Indian Band council has revived conversation regarding a super park

Smuggler’s Inn owner charged with helping people illegally enter Canada

Robert Joseph Boule is facing 21 charges

B.C. prepared if Alberta shuts off fuel supplies, David Eby says

If B.C. continues pipeline battle, ‘we’ll finish it,’ Alberta’s Jason Kenney vows

B.C. epilepsy patient ends sit-in, awaits answers

Tavia Marlatt and her mother, Renee, met with Fraser Health officials on Friday, April 5.

B.C. to fight ticket scalpers with new regulations and no more bots

Public consultation on the issue last year received 6,500 responses

RCMP helicopter called in to help track down suspected stolen vehicle in Okanagan

Front line officers immediately converged on the area, apprehending two suspects

Most Read