B.C. to offer 3rd COVID shot to 100K more immunocompromised people

Another 100,000 British Columbians with immune-compromising conditions will now be able to get a third vaccine dose.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Tuesday (Oct. 5) that the third dose will bring these individuals up to the same level of immune protection as healthy individuals. The first group of 15,000 people considered the most vulnerable have been eligible for their third dose since mid–September.

The list of conditions and medications that qualify these 100,000 people for a third dose include people in active treatment for certain blood disorders, tumours and cancers or are on dialysis; specific information will be made available shortly, Henry said, but that most of those affected will be contacted by the Get Vaccinated system. Individuals who believe they now qualify for a third dose but have not been contacted by next week should reach out to their treatment provider.

