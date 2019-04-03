B.C. teacher punished for mocking students, drinking before dry grad

Agreed statement of facts say teacher asked student to arm wrestle

A consent resolution published by the Teacher Regulation Branch says a Semiahmoo Secondary teacher has been disciplined for professional misconduct.

According to the Consent Resolution Agreement, teacher and basketball coach Edward Lefurgy was issued a letter of discipline on Oct. 5, 2017 and suspended for two days without pay by the district.

In the agreed statement of facts, Lefurgy acknowledges that he had two alcoholic drinks before the school’s dry grad event in June 2017 and made a number of comments to students at the party.

During a game of blackjack at the casino-themed dry grad party, Lefurgy engaged in “inappropriate behaviour,” the statement says.

“When a female student said ‘hit me’ at the blackjack table, Lefurgy responded, ‘It would be uncomfortable for us both if I hit you, but I am pleased to give you a card,’” reads one of the complaints made against Lefurgy.

On several other occasions, the report says, Lefurgy pulled back his sleeve and said “look at my muscles.”

The report also says that Lefurgy began chanting the name of a school basketball player and finished with the words “is awkward”; Lefurgy told a student’s date: “Your boyfriend’s alright looking, but you could do better”; Lefurgy commented to a male student, who was standing behind his date, that he was not old enough to be doing that, that he was awkward and that his date should get out; and Lefurgy challenged a male student to an arm wrestle.

Another complaint was made involving the mother of a student, whom the document identifies as ‘Mother A’.

“When Mother A told Lefurgy who her son was, he began to laugh and said, ‘Is he even graduating?’ When Mother A asked Lefurgy to identify himself, Lefurgy gave her the name of another teacher at the school. Mother A did not realize until the next day that she had actually been speaking to Lefurgy.”

Lefurgy, who has no discipline history with either the Surrey School District or the TRB, is required by the district to complete the Justice Institute of B.C. course “Reinforcing Respectful Professional Boundaries.”


