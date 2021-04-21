A teacher-librarian in Nanaimo was fired in 2019 for checking out an age-inappropriate graphic novel to a student. The discipline agreement was published Wednesday, April 21. (News Bulletin file photo)

A teacher-librarian in Nanaimo was fired in 2019 for checking out an age-inappropriate graphic novel to a student. The discipline agreement was published Wednesday, April 21. (News Bulletin file photo)

B.C. teacher-librarian fired for checking out too-graphic graphic novel to student

Teacher had been previously disciplined and suspended on two occasions

A teacher-librarian in Nanaimo was fired for checking out, to a student, a graphic novel that contained images of nudity, sex and drug use.

Matthew Lettington was fired in December 2019, but a consent resolution agreement wasn’t published until Wednesday, April 21, by the B.C. government. The discipline was agreed upon March 31 by Lettington and the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation.

Lettington, as teacher-librarian, was responsible for selecting and purchasing books for the library at a high school in School District 68.

A parent had complained about the graphic novel My New York Diary in 2018, and the school principal met with Lettington, who “agreed the book was not suitable for all students in the school.” Prior to that, in 2017, he had purchased the graphic novel La Lesbienne Invisible and set it on a pile of books to be reviewed for their suitability. In 2019, one of Lettington’s colleagues “inadvertently” placed La Lesbienne Invisible on the library shelves and Lettington checked it out to a Grade 8 student, whose parent complained to the school principal. Seven months later, the school district fired Lettington.

The B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation reprimanded Lettington, saying he “failed to exercise the due care and attention expected of an educator.”

Lettington had been disciplined and suspended by the school district on two prior occasions and had previously admitted to engaging in professional misconduct including “inappropriate interactions and communications with students” and “making inappropriate comments to students and engaging in non-sexual boundary violations.”

RELATED: Nanaimo teacher reprimanded for professional misconduct

RELATED: Nanaimo teacher suspended for inappropriate dealings with students


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Education

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. girl’s wish granted as her cat came back, two years later
Next story
Vernon fire departments kept hopping with rubbish fires

Just Posted

Component parts are seeing manufacturing delays from Chinese producers, backing up production line orders for hot commodity items amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (RVezy photo)
COLUMN: Pandemic short circuits economic supply and demand

What do trailers, ATVs and ketchup packs have in common?

Okanagan Skate Co. owner Steven Wach is the subject of this week’s Small Business Spotlight. (Brendan Shykora - File photo)
Vernon skate shop keeps fun rolling in pandemic

Small Business Spotlight focuses on Okanagan Skate Co.

Photo: pixabay.com
Morning Start: Allergy season is getting longer and more intense each year

Your morning start for Thursday, April 22, 2021

West Kelowna firefighters practice swiftwater rescue techniques in the Shuswap River in Cherryville April 20. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
West Kelowna firefighters make a splash in North Okanagan

Swift water rescue training brings team to Cherryville’s Shuswap River

Virtual meetings are taking a toll on local governance, according to multiple mayors in the North Okanagan. (Headway photo)
Virtual meetings leave North Okanagan politicians out of touch

More than a year of Zoom has led to a disconnect between officials, according to local mayors

A large crowd protested against COVID-19 measures at Sunset Beach in Vancouver on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (Snapchat)
VIDEO: Large, police-patrolled crowds gather at Vancouver beach for COVID protests

Vancouver police said they patrolled the area and monitored all gatherings

Ocean Legacy Foundation members conduct a shoreline pollution cleanup in Vancouver. (OLP)
It’s time to end ‘suffocating’ plastic pollution along B.C. shorelines, advocates urge

This Earth Day, Ocean Legacy Foundation is launching a free educational platform to educate the public about plastic pollution

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A teacher-librarian in Nanaimo was fired in 2019 for checking out an age-inappropriate graphic novel to a student. The discipline agreement was published Wednesday, April 21. (News Bulletin file photo)
B.C. teacher-librarian fired for checking out too-graphic graphic novel to student

Teacher had been previously disciplined and suspended on two occasions

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Former University of Victoria rowing coach Barney Williams is photographed in the stands during the Greater Victoria Invitational at CARSA Performance Gym at the University of Victoria in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, November 29, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Former B.C. university rowing coach ‘deeply sorry’ after complaints

Barney Williams says he’s been committed to ensuring no other member of the roster had a similar experience

Aria Pendak Jefferson cuddles ChiChi, the family cat that ran away two years ago in Ucluelet. The feline was missing until Courtney Johnson and Barry Edge discovered her in the parking lot of the Canadian Princess earlier this month. Aria and her parents were reunited with ChiChi in a parking lot in Port Alberni. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
B.C. girl’s wish granted as her cat came back, two years later

Courtenay family reunited with cat that went missing in Ucluelet in 2019

Nick Trask, 36, and Ryan Ellison, 35, died in a boat collision on Osoyoos Lake in 2019. (Facebook photo)
Meth, excessive speed found as factors in 2019 Osoyoos boat crash deaths

Nick Trask, 36, and Ryan Ellison, 35, died in a boat collision on Osoyoos Lake in 2019

FILE – The Instagram app is shown on an iPhone in Toronto on Monday, March 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Judge acquits B.C. teen boy ‘set up’ on sex assault charge based on Instagram messages

The girl and her friends did not have ‘good intentions’ towards the accused, judge says

Most Read