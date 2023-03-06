B.C. tables bill against non-consenual sharing of intimate images

Carol Todd and her daughter Amanda. Carol Todd was in the legislature Monday afternoon as the province tabled legislation against the non-consensual sharing of images. Amanda Todd died of suicide in October 2012 after being cyerbullied online. (Special to Black Press Media)

New legislation promises to protect British Columbians against the sharing of intimate images without their consent, a phenomenon often described as ‘revenge porn.’

Attorney-General Niki Sharma tabled the legislation as Carol Todd, the mother of Amanda Todd, sat in the gallery Monday afternoon.

Amanda died by suicide in October 2012 when she 15-years old. Dutch national Aydin Coban, 43, was sentenced to 13 years in prison in October 2022 for sexually extorting the teenager after having met online.

He was convicted in August 2022 of extortion, two counts of possession of child pornography, child luring and criminal harassment.

Central to the legislation is speeding up the process by which courts decide whether intimate images were recorded or shared without consent and order individuals to stop distributing or threatening to distribute intimate images. The legislation will also allow minors to pursue legal actions to stop the distribution of their private images and seek damages.

Sharma said victims are often too ashamed to come forward and those who do often face limited, complex and expensive legal options.

“We are building a path to justice for people to regain control of their private images and hold perpetrators to account,” Sharma said.

RELATED: ‘Today’s parents didn’t have to deal with the internet’: Conversations on cyberbullying needed at home

Carol Todd said she hopes the legislation will help young people take back control of their lives and take actions against such crimes.

Statistics Canada reported in 2020 an 80 per cent increase in cases of non-consensual sharing of intimate images reported to police compared to five years ago.

Between 2014 and 2020, 48 per cent of youth victims of non-consensual sharing of intimate images had fallen victim to intimate partners or friends, according to a government release.

It also points that cases of sharing intimate images without consent remain under-reported because of stigma, embarrassment and the presumption that victims lack recourse.

Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equity Kelli Paddon said the legislation is a critical part to better support people impacted by sexualized violence.

“As our lives become increasingly digital, more people are sharing intimate images with each other,” Paddon said. “But when your intimate images are used against you, that’s a violation of trust that can be extremely difficult to overcome.”

People who see their intimate images shared without consent often remain trapped in abusive relationships and report feeling depressed, humiliated or grief-stricken, according to a government release.

More to come.

@wolfgangdepner

wolfgang.depner@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Internet and Telecom